NEW YORK, Sept 23 Conservative author and
filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza was sentenced on Tuesday to spend eight
months in a community confinement center during five years of
probation after pleading guilty to a campaign finance law
violation.
The defendant, a frequent critic of President Barack Obama,
was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Richard Berman in
Manhattan. He was also given a $30,000 fine and ordered to do
one day of community service a week during his probation.
D'Souza, 53, admitted in May to illegally reimbursing two
'straw donors' who donated $10,000 each to the unsuccessful 2012
U.S. Senate campaign in New York of Wendy Long, a Republican he
had known since attending Dartmouth College in the early 1980s.
"It was a crazy idea, it was a bad idea," D'Souza told
Berman before being sentenced. "I regret breaking the law."
Prosecutors had sought a 10-to 16-month prison sentence,
rejecting defense arguments that D'Souza was "ashamed and
contrite" about his crime and deserved probation with community
service.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by James
