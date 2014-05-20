NEW YORK May 20 The conservative author and
filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a campaign
finance law violation, averting a trial that had been expected
to begin the same day in Manhattan federal court.
D'Souza pleaded guilty to one criminal count of making
illegal contributions in the names of others. A second count
concerning the making of false statements is expected to be
dismissed once the defendant is sentenced.
The plea came four months after Manhattan U.S. Attorney
Preet Bharara charged D'Souza with using straw donors to give
funds in 2012 to Wendy Long, a Republican Senate candidate in
New York who ultimately lost to Democratic incumbent Kirsten
Gillibrand.
D'Souza entered his plea before U.S. District Judge Richard
Berman in Manhattan.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by James Dalgleish)