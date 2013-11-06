By Scott Malone
Nov 5 Moderate Republican Chris Christie easily
won re-election as New Jersey governor, while a conservative
Republican popular with the Tea Party movement narrowly lost his
bid for the Virginia governorship, in two races closely watched
for signs of voters' moods ahead of the 2016 presidential race.
Christie's broad, cross-party appeal sealed his status as a
top contender if he decides to run for the White House in 2016,
and the blunt governor addressed Americans' frustration with
partisan stalemate in his victory speech.
"A dispirited America, angry with their dysfunctional
government in Washington, looks to New Jersey to say, 'Is what I
think is happening really happening? Are people really coming
together?'" Christie told supporters. "Let me give the answer to
everyone who is watching tonight. Under this government, our
first job is to get the job done, and as long as I'm governor,
that job will always, always be finished."
The results came less than three weeks after the 16-day
partial government shutdown, a maneuver pushed by conservative
Republicans seeking to delay or defund Democratic President
Barack Obama's signature healthcare reform law, known as
Obamacare.
Christie for Governor Chairman William Palatucci hinted at
possible national aspirations for his candidate. "The Governor's
convincing win also sounds a note for our entire country - who
you elect and how they govern matters," he said.
In Virginian, former Democratic National Committee Chairman
Terry McAuliffe was elected governor, largely with the support
of the heavily populated Washington suburbs that were hard hit
by the government shutdown.
McAuliffe's campaign had held up rival Ken Cuccinelli, the
state's attorney general, as a symbol of the Tea Party wing of
the Republican Party, seen by many voters as responsible for the
shutdown, which economists said took a $24 billion bite out of
the U.S. economy.
Cuccinelli's loss could be seen as a setback for the Tea
Party movement, which swept a wave of right-wing lawmakers into
Congress in 2010 and has been seeking to extend its legislative
influence in next year's congressional elections.
But Cuccinelli, a social conservative, carried the state's
more rural southern and western districts, and his bid was
undercut by a Libertarian candidate who won nearly 7 percent of
the vote - much more than McAuliffe's margin of victory,
according to results with most votes counted.
Cuccinelli surged late in the campaign, seeking to tie
McAuliffe to Obamacare, which has been plagued with technical
difficulties since its Oct. 1 launch.
The close race reflected the political split in Virginia,
which Obama won in both his presidential races but which
elected a Republican governor four years ago.
In liberal New York City, Bill de Blasio, the city's public
advocate, crushed Republican Joseph Lhota, running on a platform
to bring the "two New Yorks" of rich and poor closer together.
The White House said Obama called McAuliffe, de Blasio and
Boston Mayor-elect Martin Walsh, also a Democrat, to
congratulate them on their victories.
NATIONAL ATTENTION
The hotly contested Virginia race drew intense national
interest and more out-of-state funding than any gubernatorial
contest in the state's history.
Top stars of the Democratic Party campaigned for McAuliffe
in the final weeks, including Obama, former President Bill
Clinton and his wife Hillary Clinton, a former secretary of
state and likely 2016 White House contender. Conservative
Republicans including Senator Ted Cruz of Texas and Louisiana
Governor Bobby Jindal stumped for Cuccinelli.
Analysts warned that the results in Virginia and the
Northeastern state of New Jersey were unlikely to be indicative
of congressional and governors' races next year in more
conservative sections of the country.
"You have to be careful only in that these are state
elections. It's not surprising that in New Jersey, the
preference of a Republican would be a moderate Republican," said
Julian Zelizer, a professor of history at Princeton University
and the author of 2012's "Governing America: The Revival of
Political History."
Nevertheless, in Alabama, a Republican congressional
candidate backed by business interests defeated a Tea
Party-supported candidate in a congressional primary that
heightened tensions between the Republican Party's pragmatic and
ideological wings.
SPRINGBOARD FOR CHRISTIE?
Christie topped Democratic state Senator Barbara Buono 60.5
percent to 38, with 99 percent of precincts reporting, according
to NJ.com. That could leave Republicans wondering whether they
would do better in 2016 to support the governor, a moderate able
to win strong majorities in a Democratic-leaning state, than a
more conservative candidate, such as Senator Rand Paul of
Kentucky. Christie was winning about 60 percent of the state's
vote.
"In Christie, you have the emergence of a powerful political
candidate who has consciously separated himself from the Tea
Party wing," Zelizer said.
In New Jersey, Christie is known for his readiness to work
with Democrats, a nod to the state's politically moderate
population, where registered Democrats and independents both
outnumber Republicans.
Most famously, Christie stood side by side with Obama as
they toured the Jersey Shore in the wake of 2012's destructive
Superstorm Sandy. Some Republicans criticized the move, saying
it boosted Obama's chances against former Massachusetts Governor
Mitt Romney in the 2012 presidential election.
Christie's moderate politics could pose problems in a
presidential race in such places as South Carolina, an early
primary state that is home to a significant number of
evangelical Christians and more conservative Republicans.
On Christie's home turf of Asbury Park, New Jersey,
supporters said they had no worries about the possibility of him
leaving the governor's mansion early if he won the White House.
"That didn't change my opinion about voting for him a bit,"
said Pepa Sanin, of Totowa, who had volunteered with the
campaign.
NEW YORK BACK TO ITS ROOTS
De Blasio's victory in the New York mayoral race gives
America's most populous city its most liberal mayor in a
generation, and the first Democrat in two decades, following
law-and-order Republican Rudolph Giuliani and billionaire
Michael Bloomberg, who focused on issues including tackling
smoking and obesity.
De Blasio is expected to take on some Bloomberg-era
policies, notably the controversial "stop-and-frisk" policing
program. The Bloomberg administration saw it as a powerful
crime-fighting tool, but de Blasio and liberal activists contend
it unfairly targets black and Hispanic men.
In other ballot initiatives, voters in Colorado approved a
measure to tax recreational marijuana and apply the first $40
million in revenue generated by the tax to school funding, while
a Seattle suburb passed a measure to raise the local minimum
wage to $15 an hour, supporters said.