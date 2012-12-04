By Diane Bartz
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 4 U.S. senators will question
nominees to the Federal Trade Commission and Federal
Communications Commission on Tuesday in a confirmation hearing
expected to touch on some of the most critical issues affecting
high technology companies.
Economist and law school professor Joshua Wright has been
nominated to the FTC as a Republican. The agency has been
investigating search engine giant Google for months
because of allegations it broke antitrust law, and is thought to
be getting close to a decision.
Senators on the Commerce, Science and Transportation
Committee will also be questioning Mignon Clyburn, a Democrat
and the daughter of South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn.
Mignon Clyburn has been nominated for a second term at the
FCC, which regulates telecommunications. She joined the
commission in 2009.
The FCC, which along with the Justice Department stopped
AT&T's merger with T-Mobile USA last year, has at least
two hot-button issues on its plate.
It is organizing an auction of spectrum now owned by
broadcasters in hopes that it will ease wireless carriers'
spectrum crunch. And it is seeking to require Dish Network Corp
to use lower power in a spectrum band to prevent its
signal from bleeding into adjacent spectrum.
Wright, who teaches at the George Mason University School of
Law, was a controversial choice for the FTC since he is a
conservative Republican and has written papers challenging
allegations that Google broke antitrust law. It is accused of
favoring its own content in searches.
Wright has been a research director at the International
Center for Law & Economics, which has accepted funding from
Google. In addition to a law degree, he has a Ph.D in economics.
If confirmed by the Senate, Wright will replace Republican
Thomas Rosch on the agency's five-member commission. Rosch's
term has ended.
The commission is also fighting settlements between
brand-name drug companies and makers of generics, saying they
often lead to delays in bringing the cheaper generic drugs to
market. This issue is particularly important to FTC Chairman Jon
Leibowitz, who is expected to leave the commission soon.
The agency also takes the lead in creating the
administration's online privacy policies. Leibowitz has backed a
"do not track" option for consumers, which has stalled. The
agency is expected to soon release updated rules for protecting
the privacy of children on line.
Facebook, Google and other online companies have
faced increasing scrutiny and enforcement from privacy
regulators as consumers entrust ever-increasing amounts of
information about their personal lives to Web services.