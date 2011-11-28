WASHINGTON Nov 28 Barney Frank, one of the
most colorful members of the U.S. House of Representatives, is
expected to announce he is quitting after 32 years of
representing his Massachusetts district, congressional aides
Here are some highlights of the career of Frank, a liberal
Democrat:
* As chairman of the House Financial Services Committee,
Frank co-wrote and won passage in 2010 of major Wall Street
regulatory reforms. Known as "Dodd-Frank," (he collaborated
with then-Senate Banking Committee Chairman Christopher Dodd),
the measure was a reaction to the 2007-2009 financial crisis
and was opposed by most Republicans in Congress.
* In 1987, Frank became one of the first U.S. politicians
to publicly acknowledge his homosexuality. A couple of years
later, it was reported that a male prostitute was living in
Frank's Washington, D.C., home and that he was employed as a
personal aide. The House reprimanded Frank for his actions.
When ethics lapses hit other congressmen in recent years,
Frank consistently withheld judgment and remarks to reporters,
noting his own past ethics problem.
* Frank, 71, is known for his rapid-fire speech and
razor-sharp wit. In 2009, at a town hall meeting, he was
confronted by a detractor holding an altered picture of
President Barack Obama with a Hitler-like mustache. Referring
to Obama's healthcare reform plans, the woman asked Frank how
he could continue to "support a Nazi policy."
Frank shot back: "On what planet do you spend most of your
time?" He then added: "It is a tribute to the First Amendment
(of the U.S. Constitution, which allows free speech) that this
kind of vile, contemptible nonsense is so freely propagated,"
and "trying to have a conversation with you would be like
trying to argue with a dining room table. I have no interest in
it."
* Frank played a central role in crafting Wall Street
bailout legislation in 2008, known as TARP, and urged
Republicans to support the measure, which became a flashpoint
in the 2008 and 2010 elections. He also was a force behind
affordable housing efforts.
* Frank is a close confidant of former House Speaker Nancy
Pelosi, now the Democratic leader in the House. Frank's sister,
Ann Lewis, is a well-known Democratic Party operative who
advised Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign and President
Bill Clinton when he was in the White House.
