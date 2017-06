WASHINGTON Nov 28 U.S. Democratic Representative Barney Frank, who helped to craft the landmark overhaul of financial regulations that bears his name, will not seek re-election in 2012, Democratic aides said on Monday.

Frank, who has represented his Massachusetts district since 1981, will hold a 1 p.m. EST/1800 GMT news conference to discuss the decision, aides said.

(Reporting by Andy Sullivan and Richard Cowan; editing by Bill Trott)