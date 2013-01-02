WASHINGTON Jan 2 The Senate late on Tuesday
approved the nominations of Joshua Wright to the Federal Trade
Commission and Mignon Clyburn to a second term as commissioner
of the Federal Communications Commission.
The approvals had been expected, although Wright, a law
professor at George Mason University, had a acrimonious
confirmation hearing in early December in the Senate Commerce,
Science and Transportation Committee.
The committee did not vote on Wright's nomination but
instead sent it, along with Clyburn's, directly to the Senate,
which on Tuesday voted on a flurry of pending presidential
nominations.
Wright, a Republican, has served as director of research at
the International Center for Law and Economics, which has
received funding from Google, the internet search giant that is
the subject of a long-running FTC antitrust case.
In academic papers, Wright has questioned the merits of
bringing the case against Google. In his confirmation hearing he
pledged to recuse himself from any Google case for two years,
should he be confirmed.
He will join the commission for a seven-year term.
Clyburn, a Democrat and the daughter of South Carolina
Representative Jim Clyburn, joined the FCC, which regulates
telecommunications, in 2009 for a partial term.
Her new appointment will run for five years, retroactive to
July 1, 2012.
In a statement, FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski said Clyburn
"has been a strong advocate in seeking to extend the benefits of
broadband to all Americans."