By Bill Trott
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 14 Jack Germond, the gruff and
rumpled "fat man" of American political journalism best known
for his coverage of presidential campaigns, died on Wednesday at
the age of 85.
He died "peacefully and quickly" early in the morning at
his home in West Virginia after recently finishing a novel, his
wife, Alice, said in an email sent to friends and journalists.
As a reporter and columnist for Gannett Newspapers, the
Washington Star and the Baltimore Sun and a commentator on
television shows like "The McLaughlin Group," Germond was on the
top rung of political journalists.
"He had a bold journalistic ethic, and that matters. He was
fortunate to spend his life working at a job he would have done
for free during some halcyon times in the newspaper business,"
his wife wrote.
Germond was among a group of young reporters who decided to
take a more behind-the-scenes look at politics in the wake of
the 1960 presidential race, spurred in part by Theodore White's
book, "Making of the President, 1960."
The Boston-born Germond, who covered the campaign in 1960,
and his colleagues were eager to get to know the candidates but
also worked to find out what was going on behind the marbled
edifices of the nation's capital.
"The joy of covering politics ... is the joy of knowing
America and of telling the readers how things work, to the
extent you can find out," Germond wrote in his autobiography,
"Fat Man in a Middle Seat."
A balding, rotund man with a gravelly voice and a taste for
Scotch and the racetrack, Germond was seen by his colleagues as
the epitome of a hard-nosed journalist.
He covered politics first for Gannett in Rochester and
Albany, New York, and then in Washington beginning in 1961. He
later served as Gannett's Washington bureau chief for four years
before leaving for the Washington Star in 1973.
There, beginning in 1977, he teamed up with Jules Witcover,
a former Washington Post reporter, to form one of the most
respected writing duos in American journalism.
When the Star folded in 1981, they went to the Baltimore Sun
where they continued their column until Germond retired at the
end of 2000. Germond and Alice, his second wife, moved to West
Virginia, and he still wrote occasionally for the dailybeast.com
and other outlets.
Germond and Witcover also wrote a series of books together,
including one on each presidential race from 1980 through 1992.
Germond died having just finished writing a political novel
that he had been pondering for years, his wife said.
TOO MUCH TV SHOUTING
Germond appeared for 15 years on "The McLaughlin Group"
television show as the most liberal member of a team that
presented different views of Washington issues. He quit when he
decided the show had become too much of a shouting match and not
enough of an exchange of ideas.
He also worked as an analyst on CNN and a panelist on
Washington Week in Review.
Germond called himself a "leading advocate and practitioner
of what the political scientists disparage as racehorse
journalism, which means putting the emphasis on winners and
losers rather than the issues."
By the 2000 presidential campaign, he had become
disenchanted with what he saw as the programmed and poll-driven
nature of the races. "Politics have gotten nastier as well as
duller," Germond said.
While his writings and commentary were staples of Washington
journalism, Germond said his looks and mannerisms sometimes
worked against him.
He said he once did not get a job because the executives saw
"a fat bald guy who looked unkempt even in a freshly pressed
suit and a Brooks Brothers shirt, who played poker and the
horses rather than golf, who didn't give dinner parties except
for friends, and who sometimes drank too much. I was ... a
cultural misfit."
But his peers saw him as a man who knew his stuff and gave
good advice.
"He's got unbelievable judgment about people and politics,"
Paul West, the Sun's Washington bureau chief, said at the time
of Germond's retirement. "He's been a father-confessor to
generations of reporters."
(Writing by Bill Trott; Additional reporting by Susan Heavey
and Steve Holland; Editing by Vicki Allen)