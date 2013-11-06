SEATTLE Nov 5 Opponents of a Washington state
ballot measure that would have required labeling of foods
containing genetically modified crops declared victory on
Tuesday, citing early voting results.
The measure, known as I-522, appeared headed for defeat, 45
percent in favor to 55 percent opposed, with more than 980,000
ballots counted on Tuesday evening, according to the Washington
state Secretary of State.
"This is a clear victory for Washington consumers, taxpayers
and family farmers across our state," Dana Bieber, spokeswoman
for No on 522, said in a statement Tuesday evening. "Washington
voters have soundly rejected this badly written and deceptive
initiative."
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Dan Whitcomb)