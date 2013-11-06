By Eric M. Johnson
SEATTLE Nov 5 Opponents of a Washington state
ballot measure that would have required labeling of foods
containing genetically modified crops declared victory on
Tuesday, citing early voting results.
The measure, known as I-522, appeared headed for defeat, 45
percent in favor to 55 percent opposed, with more than 980,000
ballots counted on Tuesday evening, according to the Washington
state Secretary of State.
The outcome of the Washington vote was being closely watched
around the country as more than two dozen U.S. states and the
federal government wrestle with whether to require labeling.
"This is a clear victory for Washington consumers, taxpayers
and family farmers across our state," Dana Bieber, spokeswoman
for No on 522, said in a statement Tuesday evening. "Washington
voters have soundly rejected this badly written and deceptive
initiative."
The measure, which would have been the first of its kind in
the United States, required labeling of foods that are made with
genetically altered crops as well as labeling of genetically
engineered seeds and seed products sold in the state.
Supporters of the measure, who say it would help consumers
make informed shopping choices, had not conceded on Tuesday,
pointing to ballots unaccounted for through the vote-by-mail
system in the Pacific Northwest state.
"We don't have a final tally of the votes tonight," said
Delana Jones, campaign manager for Yes on 522. "We'll have
regular evening updates as counties report voting results."
Many foods are made with crops that have been genetically
altered. Corn and soy, two top biotech crops, are key
ingredients in processed foods from cereal to chips to cookies.
Despite early strong support for I-522, polling suggested
sentiment against the measure was growing due to an onslaught of
corporate-financed advertising before the referendum.
In September, one poll showed support for labeling led
opposition by 45 percentage points. But a survey released on
Oct. 21 by The Elway Poll, a regional non-partisan public
opinion research group, showed support leading by four points.
A consortium that includes General Mills, Nestle USA
, PepsiCo, Monsanto,, DuPont and
other corporate giants, were key contributors to the roughly $22
million raised to campaign against the bill, much of that spent
by Nov. 5, according to Washington Public Disclosure Commission
figures on Tuesday.
That far outstrips the roughly $7.9 million raised by
supporters of the labeling initiative, according to the
Commission.
The companies say gene modified crops help farmers to be
more productive, and they say hundreds of studies show the foods
from these crops are safe.
But critics say there are hundreds of studies showing that
GMO crops are not safe for people and the animals who consume
them. They also say the crops create environmental problems by
encouraging more use of certain agrochemicals, and consumers
should have the right to know what they are buying.
A similar labeling measure narrowly failed in the 2012
election in California by a vote of 51.4 percent against to 48.6
percent in favor.