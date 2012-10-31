Oct 31 Green Party presidential candidate Jill
Stein was arrested in Texas on Wednesday for criminal trespass
when she tried to bring food and other supplies to protesters
opposed to the Keystone XL pipeline, a local official said.
Ty Oaks, a corrections officer at the Wood County jail, said
Stein, 62, was released after she promised to return to appear
in court on the trespass charge. Oaks did not know when Stein's
court date would be.
Calls to the Green Party, an environment-oriented
left-leaning party, requesting comment on Stein's arrest were
not immediately returned.
The proposed Keystone XL pipeline, which would ship oil from
Canada to the Texas Gulf Coast, is opposed by activists on
environmental and other grounds.
Some opponents have been conducting a month-long sit-in on
land in Wood County cleared for the pipeline, in an effort to
block construction. Several people who visited the anti-pipeline
protesters in recent weeks, including the actress Daryl Hannah,
have been arrested for trespassing.
Stein, in a statement on her website, called the protest in
Wood County "the front line of the climate crisis today." She
said she was willing to be arrested "in order to show solidarity
with this blockade."
(Reporting by James B. Kelleher; Editing by Cynthia Johnston
and Todd Eastham)