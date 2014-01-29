WASHINGTON Jan 29 U.S. Representative Michael
Grimm was caught on a television camera saying to a reporter,
"I'll break you in half," after he was asked in an interview
about a federal investigation into campaign finance violations.
The Staten Island, New York Republican had just walked away
after the interview on Tuesday night in the Capitol building in
Washington with cable channel NY1 News. He was asked about the
arrest this month of one of his fundraisers.
With the camera still rolling, Grimm returned and confronted
the reporter, Michael Scotto. He could be heard saying, "I'll
break you in half," and NY1 said he threatened to throw Scotto
over a balcony.
Grimm issued a statement late Tuesday, saying the reporter
had taken a "cheap shot" by asking a question about a topic
other than President Barack Obama's State of the Union address,
which the president had just delivered.
A fundraiser for Grimm, Diana Durand, was arrested this
month on charges she illegally funneled more than $10,000 to his
campaign.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)