By Susan Cornwell
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 9 Obamacare consultant Jonathan
Gruber apologized on Tuesday for his recent remarks about "the
stupidity of the American voter," telling a congressional
committee he did not think President Barack Obama's signature
healthcare law was passed in a deceptive manner.
Gruber, a healthcare economist at the Massachusetts
Institute of Technology, said he had not intended to denigrate
the 2010 Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare.
"I would like to begin by apologizing sincerely for the
offending comments that I made," Gruber told the House of
Representatives Oversight and Government Reform Committee.
"I behaved badly, and I will have to live with that, but my
own inexcusable arrogance is not a flaw in the Affordable Care
Act," Gruber said.
Republicans, who have repeatedly tried to repeal Obamacare,
have seized on videos of Gruber in which he says the law was
written in a "very tortured way" to hide taxes and that "the
stupidity of the American voter" helped ensure its passage.
Representative Darrell Issa, Republican chairman of the
panel, said Gruber was called to testify about possible
deceptions and a lack of transparency in the act.
But at the start of the hearing, Gruber also endured a
lecture from the committee's top Democrat, Representative Elijah
Cummings, who called the economist's comments "absolutely
stupid" and "insulting."
"They were irresponsible, incredibly disrespectful, and did
not reflect reality," Cummings said.
All the same, he said, for the Republicans to call in Gruber
to testify about them was simply "political theater" that was
part of the Republican attack on Obamacare.
(Editing by John Whitesides and James Dalgleish)