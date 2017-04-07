NEW YORK, April 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Former U.S.
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said misogyny "certainly"
played a role in her U.S. presidential election defeat by
Republican rival Donald Trump.
In her first interview since losing the 2016 U.S. election,
Clinton said the prospect of electing the first woman president
was exciting for some Americans, but threatening to others.
"Certainly, misogyny played a role. And that just has to be
admitted," Clinton told an audience of about 3,000 people at the
Women in the World Summit in New York on Thursday.
"Part of the bullying and part of the name calling ... is to
crush your spirit and feel inadequate. And I just refused to do
that – and that infuriated everyone," Clinton said in the
interview, conducted by New York Times columnist Nicholas
Kristof.
Clinton said she didn't understand the Trump
administration's "commitment to hurt so many people" and was
concerned women's rights around the world were under threat.
"The targeting of women – which is what is going on – is
absolutely beyond any political agenda," Clinton said. "The more
we support women, the more we support democracy ... Women's
issues are national security issues around the world."
The State Department said on Monday it was ending U.S.
funding for the United Nations Population Fund, the
international body's agency focused on family planning as well
as maternal and child health in more than 150 countries.
It comes after Trump in January reinstated the so-called
Mexico City Policy that withholds U.S. funding for international
organizations that perform abortions or provide information
about abortion.
Clinton said she has no intention of another run for public
office and said she is writing a book that, in part, delves into
what derailed her attempt to become America's first woman
president.
"For people who are interested in this, the nearly 66
million people who voted for me, I want to give as clear and as
credible an explanation as I can," she said.
