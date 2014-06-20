NEW YORK, June 20 A Manhattan federal judge
directed the House Ways and Means Committee and a senior staffer
to appear at a July 1 hearing to address their alleged refusal
to respond to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission subpoenas
into whether a leak about a healthcare policy change may have
led to insider trading.
U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe's order on Friday covers
both the committee and Brian Sutter, staff director for its
healthcare subcommittee.
The SEC said it is examining whether material nonpublic
information concerning an April 1, 2013 announcement by the
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services of 2014 reimbursement
rates for a Medicare program was leaked improperly, and whether
anyone traded on that information.
A lawyer for the committee was not immediately available for
comment. Sutter's lawyer declined to comment.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond and Jonathan Stempel in New York,
and Sarah N. Lynch and Emily Stephenson in Washington, D.C.;
Editing by Chris Reese)