WASHINGTON Jan 3 Former Arkansas Governor Mike
Huckabee, a potential Republican candidate for president in
2016, has decided to leave his weekly Fox News program, he
announced on Facebook on Saturday.
In the Facebook posting, Huckabee, who ran for the White
House in 2008, said he will not decide until late spring whether
he will pursue another presidential bid but acknowledged there
has been "continued chatter" that he might.
Fox News has previously ended contracts with national
figures considering presidential campaigns.
"The honorable thing to do at this point is to end my tenure
here at Fox, so I can openly talk with potential donors and
supporters and gauge support," Huckabee said.
"So as we say in television, stay tuned!" he added.
Huckabee has been in the middle of the Republican pack in
preliminary national opinion polls. He chose not to run for the
White House in 2012 after briefly enjoying frontrunner status
during the 2008 Republican nominating contest.
The former pastor won the influential Iowa caucuses that
year and he remains popular among conservative evangelical
Christian voters.
Huckabee, governor of Arkansas from 1996 to 2007, is set to
release a book titled, "God, Guns, Grits, and Gravy" later in
January. He spent part of late 2014 shoring up his foreign
policy credentials with a European trip.
Should he pursue a White House bid, Huckabee would join
former Florida Governor Jeb Bush as a major Republican name
considering a run. No other likely contender has announced his
or her plans, but the party's field is expected to be wide and
varied as Republicans look to replace Democrat Barack Obama.
