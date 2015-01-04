(Adds Huckabee remarks on his show, background)
By Gabriel Debenedetti
WASHINGTON Jan 3 Former Arkansas Governor Mike
Huckabee said on Saturday that he was leaving his weekly Fox
News show so he can explore a 2016 presidential bid.
Huckabee, who vied for the Republican presidential
nomination in 2008, announced his decision to leave the show on
Facebook, then bid his viewers farewell on his final show
Saturday night.
"I'm not going to make a decision about running until late
in the spring of 2015, but the continued (political) chatter has
put Fox News in a position that just isn't fair to them,"
Huckabee said on his show.
Fox News has previously ended contracts with national
figures considering presidential campaigns, including former
U.S. Senator Rick Santorum of Pennsylvania and former Speaker of
the House Newt Gingrich in 2011.
"The honorable thing to do at this point is to end my tenure
here at Fox, so I can openly talk with potential donors and
supporters and gauge support," Huckabee said on Facebook.
"So as we say in television, stay tuned!" he added.
Huckabee's show, "Huckabee," had been on air for over six
years.
The former pastor, who remains popular among conservative
evangelical Christian voters, has been in the middle of the
Republican pack in preliminary national opinion polls.
During the 2008 Republican nominating contest, he briefly
enjoyed frontrunner status. He chose not to run for the White
House in 2012.
Huckabee, governor of Arkansas from 1996 to 2007, is set to
release a book titled, "God, Guns, Grits, and Gravy" later in
January. He spent part of late 2014 shoring up his foreign
policy credentials with a European trip.
Should he pursue a White House bid, Huckabee would join
former Florida Governor Jeb Bush as a major Republican name
considering a run. No other likely contender has announced his
or her plans, but the party's field is expected to be wide and
varied as Republicans look to replace Democrat Barack Obama.
Huckabee's popularity with evangelical Christians and
conservatives could complicate the plans of likely rivals like
Santorum and U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas. Huckabee's
announcement could push up the campaign timelines of other
possible contenders.
The likely Republican field also features a handful of
current governors, including New Jersey's Chris Christie, Texas'
Rick Perry, and Wisconsin's Scott Walker, and sitting senators
like Cruz, Florida's Marco Rubio, and Kentucky's Rand Paul.
The Democratic frontrunner, former Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton, has yet to announce her plans.
(Additional reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis)