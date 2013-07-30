CHICAGO, July 30 Former White House Chief of
Staff Bill Daley, the son and brother of former mayors of
Chicago, formally announced on Tuesday he is running for
governor of Illinois in 2014.
Daley had said on June 11 he was exploring a bid.
"I'm committed to running for governor, there is no
exploratory piece of this anymore," Daley said in a video posted
by his campaign on Tuesday.
The announcement sets the stage for a fight for the
Democratic nomination for governor between Daley and Governor
Pat Quinn.
Daley has been criticizing Quinn for months, saying that the
governor has failed to lead a state facing a financial crisis
over mounting costs of public sector pensions. Illinois faces an
unfunded pension liability of some $100 billion and has the
lowest debt rating among the states.
In the video announcing his run, Daley spoke of
"dysfunction" in Illinois state government and said there needed
to be fundamental changes to fix it.
The field was cleared for Daley to challenge Quinn on July
16, when Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, the daughter of
the powerful Speaker of the state House of Representatives,
Michael Madigan, decided not to run for governor.
The race for governor is expected to be extremely
competitive. Quinn has been dogged by poor poll numbers and at
one point in 2012 was the most unpopular governor in the United
States, according to Democratic polling firm Public Policy
Polling.
Since then, Quinn has made some popular moves such as
suspending the pay of legislators over their failure to fix the
pension problem.
A survey conducted on July 17 by We Ask America for Capitol
Fax, a politics newsletter based in the state capital of
Springfield, found Quinn leading Daley 38 percent to 33 percent
among 1,394 likely Democratic primary voters, with 28 percent
undecided. The poll stated it had a margin of error of plus or
minus 2.6 percent.
Daley served as President Barack Obama's White House Chief
of Staff for a year until January, 2012. He was U.S. Commerce
Secretary during the second term of former President Bill
Clinton and chaired the Midwest operations of JP Morgan Chase
from 2004 until he took the job in the Obama White House.
A statement from Daley said he had raised $800,000 in the
first 19 days of his campaign. It also noted that he had
attracted nearly 1,700 likes on Facebook and over 600 Twitter
followers, a relatively modest number for a public figure. Quinn
has more than 11,200 likes on Facebook and more than 10,300
Twitter followers.
Daley is the son of legendary Chicago Mayor, the late
Richard J. Daley, and the brother of former Chicago Mayor
Richard M. Daley.
Four Republicans have jumped into the race for Illinois
governor including wealthy businessman Bruce Rauner, Illinois
State Treasure Dan Rutherford, and state Senators Bill Brady and
Kirk Dillard.
If Daley should win the governorship, both the state and
Chicago would be headed by former Obama lieutenants. Chicago
Mayor Rahm Emanuel is also a former White House Chief of staff.