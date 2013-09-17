Sept 16 Former White House Chief of Staff Bill
Daley, the son and brother of former mayors of Chicago,
announced on Monday he is dropping out of the race for Illinois
governor in 2014, according to a spokesman for his campaign.
The 65-year-old Democrat, who has served on two presidential
administrations, was not ready for the "enormity" of his first
bid for political office, said Peter Giangreco, a spokesman for
his campaign.
"He got into this race and realized the enormity of ...
committing five to nine years of his life because that is what
it's going to take to dig Illinois out of this deep, deep hole
we're in," Giangreco said.
Daley, who launched his campaign in July, was critical of
Democratic Governor Pat Quinn, saying the governor has failed to
lead a state facing a financial crisis over mounting costs of
public sector pensions. Illinois faces an unfunded pension
liability of some $100 billion and has the lowest debt rating
among the states.
Daley's exit from the race leaves Quinn as the only major
candidate running in the Democratic primary in March. Quinn was
the lieutenant governor before being appointed governor when
Democrat Rod Blagojevich was impeached and ultimately removed
from office by Illinois lawmakers in 2009. Quinn won the
gubernatorial election in 2010.
Blagojevich, who is serving a 14-year prison sentence, was
the second Illinois governor in a row to have been convicted of
federal corruption charges.
Four Republicans have jumped into the race for Illinois
governor - wealthy businessman Bruce Rauner, Illinois State
Treasure Dan Rutherford, and state Senators Bill Brady and Kirk
Dillard.
The race for governor is expected to be extremely
competitive. In the 2010 general election for governor, Quinn
defeated Brady by less than 1 percent of the vote.
Quinn has been dogged by poor poll numbers and at one point
in 2012 was the most unpopular governor in the United States,
according to Democratic polling firm Public Policy Polling.
Since then, Quinn has made some popular moves such as
suspending the pay of legislators over their failure to fix
problems with the state's public pension system.
Daley served as President Barack Obama's White House chief
of staff for a year until January 2012. He was U.S. Commerce
Secretary during the second term of former President Bill
Clinton and chaired the Midwest operations of JP Morgan Chase
from 2004 until he took the job in the Obama White House.
Daley is the son of a legendary Chicago mayor, the late
Richard J. Daley, and the brother of former Chicago Mayor
Richard M. Daley.
(Reporting By Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Sharon Bernstein and
Jackie Frank)