(Updates to add Jindal quote, clarifies Rubio's comments)
By Gabriel Debenedetti and Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 Louisiana Governor Bobby
Jindal, a Republican considering a 2016 U.S. presidential run,
accused the Obama administration on Tuesday of being "science
deniers" when it comes to energy, a critique often aimed at his
own party.
Jindal, whose state is a major energy producer, unveiled a
plan intended to boost U.S. energy production and ease
regulations. He said his plan would spur job creation and
bolster the U.S. role in global energy.
At a breakfast sponsored by the Christian Science Monitor,
Jindal told reporters he considered the Obama administration
"science deniers when it comes to harnessing America's energy
resources and potential." He said the administration has delayed
approving the expansion of the Keystone XL pipeline despite a
favorable environmental assessment from the State Department.
Jindal released a six-point energy platform that mirrors the
positions taken by other likely Republican presidential
contenders. He said that to leverage the energy renaissance
fueled by booming shale oil and gas production, the United
States needs to change Obama administration policies that he
said make domestic energy expensive.
"It seems like the only types of energy sources (the
administration wants) to fund are the ones that are expensive
and won't succeed," he said.
His proposals include opening up energy production on
federal land, eliminating proposed EPA restrictions on carbon
emissions and other pollutants and approving the long-delayed
Keystone XL pipeline.
But on the issue of climate change, he departed from some
other potential Republican front-runners in the 2016 race.
Jindal acknowledged that human beings contribute to climate
change and said the United States should work with other
countries to address it.
Jindal told reporters: "I hope it's not controversial - I'm
sure human activity is having an impact on the climate." He said
scientists, not politicians, must determine the extent of this
impact.
In May, Florida Senator Marco Rubio, another likely White
House hopeful, grabbed headlines by saying: "I do not believe
that human activity is causing these dramatic changes in our
climate the way scientists are portraying it."
Rubio later said he denied that legislation could stop the
climate from shifting.
In February, Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, a Tea Party
favorite, said he believed current data does not prove that
climate change is happening at all.
Jindal, 43, has been a frequent visitor to early
presidential nominating states such as New Hampshire, and has
worked to brand himself as an idea generator.
If Jindal decides to run, he would likely be part of a
crowded field. Early polls suggest Jindal trails higher-profile
Republicans such as Rubio and Cruz.
"There's no reason to be coy. I've said I am thinking about
running for president in 2016," Jindal said, brushing aside
early polling and saying he would not make a final decision
before November.
(Reporting by Gabriel Debenedetti; Editing by David Gregorio,
Caren Bohan and Ken Wills)