By Gabriel Debenedetti
| WASHINGTON, April 2
WASHINGTON, April 2 Louisiana Governor Bobby
Jindal, who is testing the waters for the 2016 presidential
race, on Wednesday unveiled a set of ideas on U.S. healthcare
policy that he said could take the place of President Barack
Obama's signature healthcare law.
Republicans have put their call to repeal Obamacare at the
center of their campaigns for November's congressional
elections, but have yet to coalesce around an alternative to the
health law. Obama and his Democratic allies in Congress have
sought to use the lack of a Republican plan as ammunition in the
campaign.
Jindal said his proposal could be a model for the Republican
alternative.
"If we want to earn the right to be in the majority, we have
to have specific issues," Jindal said at a breakfast sponsored
by the Christian Science Monitor. "The president likes to say
there's no alternative, but there is an alternative. He may not
like that alternative, but there is an alternative."
The proposal, dubbed "The Freedom and Empowerment Plan,"
relies on first repealing Obamacare. The plan would give states
"global grants," or fixed sums of money from the federal
government, for the Medicaid health program for the poor. States
would be encouraged to experiment with the program.
Jindal's plan would allow people to buy insurance across
state lines. Currently, states have the authority to regulate
insurance sold within their borders.
The Louisiana governor would also let people take a standard
tax deduction for the cost of their health care coverage,
regardless of whether they receive coverage from their employers
or purchase it on their own.
The 26-page plan came a day after Obama touted the signup of
more than 7 million people for the health program before the
March 31 enrollment deadline.
Obamacare remains controversial with the public, however,
creating angst for Democratic candidates in tight races in the
congressional elections.
Conservative groups are spending millions of dollars on
advertisements attacking the program. Republicans are hoping to
seize control of the Senate and increase their numbers in the
House in November.
Jindal said he would be releasing similar policy plans about
energy and education.
The second-term governor and former congressman trails other
potential contenders in preliminary presidential polls. Still,
he has formed a political action committee and has not been shy
about considering a run or appearing in New Hampshire, an
influential state in primary elections.
On Wednesday he said it was "no secret" he was considering a
run. The list of other Republican White House hopefuls for 2016
is long.
Last weekend in Las Vegas, Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker,
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, Ohio Governor John Kasich,
and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush courted mega-donor and
casino magnate Sheldon Adelson.
Other Republicans considering a White House bid include
Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, Texas Senator Ted Cruz, Florida
Senator Marco Rubio and Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan.
(Editing by Caren Bohan and Andrew Hay)