* Judd lives in neighboring Tennessee, has Kentucky ties
* McConnell could also face Republican primary challenge
By Tim Ghianni
NASHVILLE, Tenn, Feb 8 Republicans launched a
political ad in Kentucky this week attacking actress Ashley Judd
as a "Hollywood liberal" even though she has not yet decided to
run for the U.S. Senate.
The ad, backed by Republican strategist Karl Rove, prompted
Judd to respond that she was grateful for the attention as she
mulls a run against Republican U.S. Senate leader Mitch
McConnell in the 2014 Kentucky race.
"Ashley thanks Senator McConnell, Karl Rove and their
negative allies for all the attention as she considers her
future political plans, although a decision hasn't been made
yet," according to a statement from a Judd spokesman.
Rove launched a Kentucky-targeted You Tube video
advertisement this week that suggests the actress does not fit
the conservative culture of the state. Rove said on Fox News'
"The O'Reilly Factor" Thursday night that "this is just the
opening ad" and there will be more to come.
Rove's American Crossroads group declined a Reuters request
for comment.
In the ad, a narrator calls Judd a "Hollywood liberal" and
clips show her speaking out for President Barack Obama's health
reform law, the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.
The commercial also notes that Judd is not a Kentucky
resident. She lives in Leiper's Fork, a rural area favored by
country music stars about 15 miles southwest of Nashville,
Tennessee. Her neighbors include her mother and sister, country
music luminaries Naomi and Wynonna Judd.
The mocking tone of the commercial concludes with the line:
"Isn't that what we need: Ashley Judd, an Obama-following,
radical Hollywood liberal who is right at home here in
Tennessee. I mean Kentucky."
The Judd family has roots in Kentucky, and California-born
Ashley spent part of her childhood there before moving with her
mother and sister to the Nashville area, where she attended high
school. But she attended the University of Kentucky.
She is a constant presence on the sidelines of Kentucky
Wildcats basketball games, both at Lexington's Rupp Arena and
sometimes on the road. She is also seen at University of
Kentucky football games and posed wearing a hockey jersey for a
fund-raising poster for Kentucky's hockey team.
She and her three-time Indy 500 race-car champion husband
Dario Franchitti recently announced they were ending their
marriage of 11 years.
Her Hollywood career has included films such as "Kiss the
Girls" and "Double Jeopardy" as well as TV roles on "Star Trek:
The Next Generation" and last year's ABC cliffhanger "Missing."
A possible Senate run by Judd is being encouraged by some on
social media, including four Facebook pages.
McConnell also could face a challenge from the right, with
some conservatives in Kentucky saying they are recruiting a
candidate to run against him in the primary.
They say McConnell, who negotiated the deal with President
Barack Obama to allow tax increases that avoided the so-called
"fiscal cliff, has been too willing to compromise with Obama.
(Reporting By Tim Ghianni; Editing by Mary Wisniewski, Greg
McCune and Todd Eastham)