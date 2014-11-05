(Adds details from interview)
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON Nov 5 Republicans will quickly
introduce stand-alone legislation in the first quarter of 2015
that would approve the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline from
Canada, testing President Barack Obama's resolve on the project,
Republican Senator John Hoeven said on Wednesday in an
interview.
The move could bring end the long-standing limbo of
TransCanada's $8 billion project, which has languished
for more than six years in a series of studies, reviews and
legal challenges.
"I think Keystone will be one of the first bills we'll be
able to put up in the new Congress," said Hoeven, who is from
the oil-rich state of North Dakota.
After Tuesday's elections, Republicans will have majorities
in both houses of Congress starting in January.
"I've got a bill right now that's got about 56 co-sponsors,"
said Hoeven, who has fought for years in Congress to advance
such a bill. "And with the election results, we'll have over 60
who clearly support the legislation."
Obama has expressed reservations about the environmental
impact of the pipeline, which would carry as much as 830,000
barrels per day of Alberta oil sands crude to the U.S. Gulf
Coast. He has said the project needs his approval because it
crosses an international border.
Hoeven's bill would see Congress asserting its powers under
the foreign commerce clause of the Constitution to approve the
pipeline.
"In essence, it's making that decision congressionally,
rather than presidentially," Hoeven said.
The Keystone bill still would need Obama's signature to
become law. Hoeven said that will be a test to see whether Obama
is willing to work with the new Congress.
If Obama vetoes the bill, Republicans then would seek to
attach it to must-pass legislation on other energy or
appropriations issues, Hoeven said.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Bill
Trott)