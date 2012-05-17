By Peter Henderson
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 17 In the 2008 presidential
race, Barack Obama was famously effective in using new
technologies to raise money, mobilize voters and target his
message of change.
In this year's campaign, his opponents are determined to
turn the tables.
Republican political operatives, some with deep financial
backing from the billionaire Koch brothers and others, are
unleashing about a half dozen major projects that take advantage
of advanced database technologies to manage campaigns and target
voters with personalized messages.
Few doubt that political parties and factions that can gain
an edge in the data wars will be in a good position on election
day - and could potentially build institutional advantages that
will pay dividends for years to come.
IPhone apps, Web-based campaign management and
micro-targeting of voters with personalized messages are a few
of the services built around database technology that the left
has used to find and motivate voters, most impressively in 2008.
People in the increasingly competitive political technology
business say the industry is still in an early phase, with the
massive data-collection potential of social media and mobile
computing only beginning to be tapped.
Nevertheless the field is already creating tension between
grassroots activists suspicious of big, centralized databases
and political professionals who say they are essential.
"If you are talking to anybody on the ground, Tea Party
activists, they are tired of centralized control," said Steven
Kuivenhoven, a Michigan Tea Party organizer who is avoiding
Washington-based tech groups.
The Republican and Democratic parties have passed the banner
of technological leadership back and forth over the past decade.
The Republican Party built a massive database of voters for the
2004 election, then Democrats in the last presidential election
pulled together an independent database called Catalist that
improved cooperation among allied groups. This year outside
groups are leading the charge, especially on the conservative
side, a nod to the rising power of political action committees
and advocacy groups.
Shoestring startups are competing with efforts funded by
billionaires, which some conservatives embrace as a triumph of
laissez-faire. "God bless the free market," said Constantin
Querard, an Arizona political consultant who uses one of the
startups, rVotes, for managing volunteers and voter data. "We
are probably two two-year cycles from weeding out the software
that was well done and the software that wasn't as well
executed."
THE KOCH COUNTERPUNCH
In 2008, Catalist helped the left win the technology battle.
The database allowed unions and the Obama campaign to manage
volunteers without stepping on each other's toes. Meanwhile,
analysts could look for patterns in oceans of data that had been
held in small pools by separate groups.
Now, Charles and David Koch, who have quietly bankrolled
libertarian organizations such as the Cato Institute and the
influential Mercatus Center at George Mason University, are
behind an effort that aims to do for the right what Catalist did
for the left.
Called Themis, the independent group is the most ambitious
of the many conservative political technology projects now in
development. People with direct knowledge of the group as well
as political technology industry veterans say it is backed by
the Koch brothers, although their names do not appear on an
annual regulatory filing and Koch Industries
spokespeople did not respond to requests for comment.
The Kochs own Koch Industries, the Wichita, Kansas-based
natural resources conglomerate that refines oil, produces
chemicals and owns the paper products company Georgia-Pacific.
Chief Executive Officer Charles Koch and his brother David are
worth $25 billion each, according to Forbes.
Themis staffers in their twenties and thirties, clad in
jeans and checked shirts, work out of a suite in a nondescript
office building in Alexandria, Virginia. City records indicate
that the company expanded recently, and a federal filing shows
millions of dollars in the bank.
Themis operates like many other Koch projects - in secrecy.
A reporter retrieving a federal filing from the company was not
allowed inside the unmarked front door, and Themis executives
declined or did not respond to requests for comment.
Themis raised $7.7 million in its first year, according to
its 2010 return to the Internal Revenue Service as a tax-exempt
501 c(4) organization, w hich it released this year after
successfully petitioning for the maximum possible delay. As a
501 c(4), Themis can work with advocacy groups but cannot
coordinate with candidates.
The federal filing does not list financial backers, but
people with direct knowledge of the group say it is backed by
the Kochs. Ben Pratt, the chief operating officer, describes
himself on LinkedIn as a former Koch Industries executive who is
now a management consultant and executive coach teaching the
business theories developed by Charles Koch.
Themis's ambition to become an analytical powerhouse for the
right is clear from its list of business partners, including
several heavy hitters in the computer analytics world. Its top
contractor in 2010, paid $1.1 million, was voter database
company Intell360, which employed former Republican National
Committee Network and Online Services Director Steve Ellis at
the time, according to LinkedIn.
Intell360's website describes services ranging from finding
email and phone numbers for voters to "data mining" for voters
likely to respond to tailored messages to targeting ads "down to
the zip code, census block or individual level." Neither the
company nor Koch Industries responded to requests for comment.
Pratt declined to speak when reached by phone.
Despite the vast resources behind it, Themis may find it
difficult to reach its goal this year. One person close to the
group predicts it will not catch up to the left in the current
campaign cycle; the Obama campaign is engaged in complex
modeling and scouring social media data for information, people
in the industry say. Another conservative data industry person
said there is no sign of high-end modeling by Themis.
Themis does not have to catch up to make an impact, though.
It is building its database and signing up advocacy groups to
use its services and contribute data. The person close to Themis
said its work focuses on identifying active supporters - those
with a propensity to attend rallies or engage their
representatives, for instance - and discovering the "cream of
the crop" - persons active in several allied groups.
AN ALTERNATIVE SOURCE
The other major database effort on the right is a for-profit
group called Data Trust, which is updating the Republican
Party's somewhat dusty national file of voters. Modeled on
Catalist, Data Trust hopes to make a profit by selling data to
advocacy groups, candidates and business groups, incorporating
clients' information into its database when they agree.
The party will keep its database, but Data Trust will be
able to pay for updating and expanding the data in a way that
Republicans have not had the resources to do in recent years,
people familiar with the project say. However, it will leave the
high-end analysis of data to clients.
Themis and Data Trust will be competitors at times. But
there may be room for both: Themis caters to a conservative
crowd that distrusts what it sees as the politically expedient
instincts of the Republican Party. And some groups may want more
than one database provider. "Never trust any one source 100
percent," said Gary Marx, executive director of the Faith and
Freedom Coalition, a religious group in Duluth, Georgia, that is
planning to find and contact 27 million potential conservative
Christian voters in swing states this election cycle.
American Crossroads, a Washington D.C.-based conservative
advocacy group led by former Republican Party officials and
associated with Karl Rove, is not choosing sides, even though
its chairman, former Republican National Committee Chairman Mike
Duncan, helps run Data Trust.
"We plan to be a client of Data Trust. We also have a good
relationship with Themis," said Crossroads spokesman Jonathan
Collegio.
GROUND GAMES
Themis and Data Trust may have trouble getting some
potential allies on board. Plenty of grassroots groups say they
don't need the help of a big, Washington-based database outfit
and say they have what Republicans need most: real-time data.
They are turning to new technology systems that let campaigns
and groups manage volunteers and donors.
A plethora of new tech tools with names like Gravity, rVotes
and NationBuilder can help organize door-to-door campaigns,
harvesting the type of information that feeds a successful
database. All the companies behind them are for-profit.
"If the local county group is knocking on people's doors,
and identifying pro-life or anti-immigrant or anti-health-care
voters, they could be flagging that information on the database
and instead of having that information be in an activists'
basement somewhere, it's flagged back on this master file and
available to other organizations, which are wanting to organize
around those issues," said Ken Strasma, head of data analysis
firm Strategic Telemetry, which works for Democrats. "That's
what could make this a very powerful tool."
Many grassroots activists are wary of big databases,
however, especially if they are linked with Washington.
Conservatives, like liberals, are not a monolithic group. Some
factions would prefer to retain control of their data.
"I wish I had the Koch brothers' money, but I don't want to
be beholden to them," said Peter Wolf, an Ohio Tea Party
organizer. He supports rVotes, a program marketed to the right
that intends to offer a national database in which campaigns
control data they add.
Smaller groups may also be immune to the lure of the big
databases because they can get low-cost help from companies such
as Aristotle, an unaligned commercial vendor that sells voter
records for 3 cents each and offers analytics and social media
as well.
Utah Republican Senator Orrin Hatch failed to win his
party's endorsement at the recent state caucus after a Tea Party
campaign against him. He now faces a run-off primary battle.
FreedomWorks, a group that has severed Koch ties, was a major
instigator of the anti-Hatch effort. It used commercial database
and analytics vendors to find likely caucus delegates. "What it
took Orrin Hatch a year to do in terms of preparation for the
caucus, we were able to do in a month and a half," said Russ
Walker, vice president of political and grassroots campaigns for
FreedomWorks for America. "I really do think the commercial
world is ahead of us."
Whether the Kochs or any other group make a major leap
forward will depend on how many allies they find. Querard, the
Arizona political consultant, sees the technology race as a
question of critical mass.
"Whoever's got the most users will probably see the most
improvement," he said.