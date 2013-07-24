July 24 Senate Republican leader Mitch
McConnell, already facing a stiff challenge from a Democrat in
the 2014 Kentucky U.S. Senate election, on Wednesday found
himself facing another foe supported by the conservative Tea
Party movement.
Louisville businessman Matt Bevin announced his candidacy
for McConnell's Senate seat, saying, "Clearly our current
leaders have failed us.
"After 30 years in Washington, Mitch McConnell no longer
represents what we believe here in Kentucky. He has lost touch
with our state, with our people and with our values," Bevin said
at a press conference in the rotunda of the State Capitol in
Frankfort, Kentucky.
Bevin is supported by some elements of the Tea Party, which
wants to cut substantially the size of the U.S. government.
Bevin is an investment adviser with Louisville-based hedge fund
Waycross Partners.
Bevin's announcement means McConnell will have to spend
money to put down a challenge from the political right in the
May, 2014 Republican primary before facing Democratic candidate
Alison Lundergan Grimes in the general election in November.
McConnell, 71, has a reputation for tough political tactics,
and even before Bevin announced, he released a blistering
advertisement saying Bevin's businesses in Connecticut had
repeatedly failed to pay taxes and received government bailouts.
McConnell is one of the few Republican U.S. Senators facing
a stiff challenge in 2014. If Republicans gain six seats in the
election, McConnell could be U.S. Senate majority leader rather
than leading the minority.
