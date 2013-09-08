By Kevin Murphy
KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept 8 It is an uncommon sight
in American politics - a governor barnstorming his state to rail
against tax cuts.
But Missouri Governor Jay Nixon is on a campaign-style
crusade to win public support for his veto of an income tax cut
bill, even as state taxes nationwide are trending downward.
Nixon, a Democrat, has taken his case to towns across the
state, arguing that corporate income tax cuts that are meant to
draw business to Missouri would in fact harm schools and mental
health services. Nixon has made 29 appearances since July 15 to
defend his position.
Missouri lawmakers will meet Wednesday to vote on a veto
override, which takes a two-thirds majority in the House and
Senate, and even some Republicans admit that Nixon may win the
fight.
"I want to leave this state better than I found it, and this
bill would greatly limit that ability," said Nixon, who began
his second four-year term in January and cannot run again due to
term limits, in an interview. He calls the bill "flawed policy"
that will not generate new business or jobs.
The House faces the bigger task as it needs 109 votes to
override the bill, which got 103 votes in May. Nine lawmakers
were absent, three of them Democrats.
"I find it very odd that the governor has spent 90 percent
of the summer working against a tax-cut bill that passed with a
super majority," said Missouri House Speaker Tim Jones, a
Republican, in an interview. "He seems to be going against the
stream."
If Nixon wins the tax battle, his strategy may become an
interesting blueprint for Democrats in other conservative states
who face a drive from Republicans and business groups for tax
cuts.
The May tax-cut vote in Missouri broke largely along party
lines in the Republican-dominated chamber, but some lawmakers
are feeling strong local pressure to back Nixon, said Rep. T.J.
Berry, sponsor of the bill in the House.
Berry said Republicans are fighting an uphill battle to get
the two-thirds. "The percentage chance of an override is small,
but we are still working at it," he said.
Missouri Republicans sought the tax cuts in response to
reductions in other states, especially neighboring Kansas in
2012. The bill's supporters say Missouri must have a more
attractive corporate tax climate to compete.
Missouri lawmakers are not alone in trying to reduce taxes
this year. About $1.3 billion in tax cuts were approved by
states in 2013, according to the National Conference of State
Legislatures. While that is just .02 percent of total tax
revenue, seven states - Alaska, Arizona, Iowa, Maine, North
Dakota, Iowa and Wisconsin - cut taxes by more than 1 percent,
according to the NCSL.
"This is the most activity we have seen in a long time,"
said Mandy Rafool, fiscal affairs specialist at the NCSL.
Missouri's effort to keep pace with Kansas is probably
noticed in other states, said George Connor, a political science
professor at Missouri State University in Springfield.
"It's a modern-day border war on who can lower taxes most,"
Connor said. "What happens here is on the radar because the same
phenomenon may occur in other states, especially as industrial
bases of states disappear."
The Missouri bill would cut the corporate tax rate in half -
to 3.125 percent over 10 years. It would halve the income taxes
a business owner declares on a personal return over five years.
The highest rate for all taxpayers would drop from 6 percent to
5.5 percent over 10 years.
Nixon's efforts to veto the bill have drawn a barrage of
television and radio ads from advocacy groups, urging residents
to express their views to lawmakers before the vote on
Wednesday.
More than 80 school boards in Missouri have passed
resolutions supporting the veto, according to the governor's
office. They argue that revenue available for education would
decline, forcing them to gut programs.
"When superintendents in these districts say that the bill
will devastate a community, that goes a long way," said Sean
Soendker Nicholson, executive director of Progress Missouri, a
liberal organization that opposes the tax cuts.
Nixon said that several thousand teachers' jobs would be in
jeopardy if the bill passes, resulting in larger class sizes and
less effective schools. A major financial backer in the drive to
block the tax cuts is the Missouri National Education
Association, a teachers union.
A coalition called Grow Missouri comprises pro-business
groups such as the Missouri Chamber of Commerce. It says the tax
cuts will, over time, boost state revenue by drawing more
business, jobs and tax dollars.
"The governor fails to recognize that this bill will put us
in a position to grow revenues, protect education funding and
even enhance it," said Anne Marie Moy, coalition spokeswoman.
Nixon rejected a request from Republican leaders to call a
special session of the legislature for the purpose of exploring
a compromise bill.
"When I sit across the table from business folks, they are
not saying 'I need a break on my taxes,'" Nixon said. "What they
are saying is we need trained workers and we need people with
degrees."