NEW YORK Dec 12 A Democratic group with ties to
Hillary Clinton has launched a campaign attacking New Jersey
Governor Chris Christie over a political flap in his home state
in an early skirmish between the two likely contenders in the
2016 presidential race.
The group, Correct the Record, is promoting a graphic on
social media sites Twitter and Facebook depicting Christie at
the George Washington Bridge with traffic signs that read
"Political Retribution" and "Lanes Closed. Expect Christie?"
The group said on Thursday it aims to put a national face on
a local controversy that began in September, when two out of
three local on-ramps to the George Washington Bridge in New
Jersey were inexplicably closed in the town of Fort Lee.
The closings snarled traffic and angered New York City-bound
commuters who use the bridge, the busiest span in the nation.
The lanes were re-opened after several days.
New Jersey Democrats contend the lane closures were ordered
by Christie supporters at the Port Authority of New York and New
Jersey, which oversees the region's transportation facilities.
They say it was political retribution aimed at the
Democratic mayor of Fort Lee, who refused to support Christie's
re-election bid.
A Christie ally and appointee at Port Authority, David
Wildstein, last week announced his resignation over the flap.
"This meme puts it front and center that Governor Christie
and his administration owe clear and honest answers to the
people of New Jersey about this alleged abuse of power for
political retribution," said Adrienne Elrod, spokeswoman for
Correct the Record, an arm of Democratic Super PAC American
Bridge.
Correct the Record, which describes itself as a "rapid
response group" to defend Democratic presidential candidates,
was started by four former senior staffers for Hillary Clinton.
The former U.S. Secretary of state is widely expected to
make a White House run in 2016.
Christie has denied any knowledge of the lane closures and
said Democrats were pushing the issue for political gain.
Asked about the closures last week, Christie responded in a
sarcastic tone: "I was working the cones."
With three years to go before the next presidential
election, political observers are eyeing a possible matchup
between Christie, who last month won a second term in a
landslide, and former U.S. Secretary of State Clinton, who lost
the Democratic nomination for president to Barack Obama in 2008.
Two opinion polls released this week show Christie and
Clinton in a dead heat in the race for the White House.
One poll showed Christie leading Clinton 42 percent to 41
percent, while the other showed Clinton at 48 percent over
Christie at 45 percent.
Clinton holds double-digit leads in hypothetical matchups
against other potential Republican contenders, including former
Florida Governor Jeb Bush, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, former
vice-presidential candidate and U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan of Wisconsin
and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida.
A Christie candidacy could make the solidly Democratic New
Jersey a swing-state in the election.
In a hypothetical matchup against Clinton, New Jersey voters
would elect Christie 46 percent to 43 percent, according to a
Monmouth University/Asbury Park Press Poll.
