NEW YORK Dec 8 A panel convened to investigate
lane closings at the George Washington Bridge said on Monday it
found no evidence that New Jersey Governor Chris Christie was
involved in "Bridgegate" but said its findings were inconclusive
because key witnesses did not testify.
The scandal dealt a political setback to Christie, a
Republican thought to be weighing a bid for the White House in
2016, over whether he knew about the four days of access lane
closings in September 2013 that caused massive snarls delaying
school buses, ambulances and commuters on the New
Jersey-Manhattan crossing.
Christie has adamantly denied knowing about the incident in
Fort Lee, New Jersey at the time or being involved.
A legislative panel formed to investigate found Bridget
Kelly, a top Christie aide, ordered the closings in concert with
David Wildstein, then an executive with the Port Authority of
New York and New Jersey, which oversees bridge operations.
Even if Kelly and Wildstein acted alone, its interim report
said they did so "with perceived impunity and in an environment
... in which they felt empowered to act as they did, with little
regard for public safety risks or the steadily mounting public
frustration."
Christie fired Kelly in January and Wildstein resigned.
Evidence showed the closings were partly intended as
punishment for the mayor of Fort Lee, but the panel said it
could not determine if they were retribution for his failure to
endorse Christie's re-election bid or another reason.
It said its probe "leaves open the question of when the
Governor first learned of the closures and what he was told."
"At present, there is no conclusive evidence as to whether
Governor Chris Christie was or was not aware of the lane
closures either in advance of their implementation or
contemporaneously as they were occurring," it said. "Nor is
there conclusive evidence as to whether Governor Christie did or
did not have involvement in implementing or directing the lane
closures."
It said there was evidence the governor was told while the
closings were in progress but said that evidence came from
Wildstein, who has refused to answer its questions and is
seeking immunity.
"Many critical questions" remain unanswered because several
key witnesses declined to cooperate or were unavailable to
testify, it said.
A law firm hired by Christie has exonerated him and blamed
former members of his inner circle. A criminal investigation by
the U.S. Attorney's Office for New Jersey continues.
