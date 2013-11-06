By Victoria Cavaliere
ASBURY PARK, N.J. Nov 5 New Jersey Republican
Governor Chris Christie resoundingly won re-election on Tuesday,
winning support across the political spectrum and immediately
challenging Washington to follow his lead in a victory speech
that could be seen as a start to the 2016 presidential campaign.
The blunt, tough-talking incumbent had been expected to win.
His margin of victory, more than 20 percentage points by an
early estimate, showed a possible path to the White House for a
Republican party struggling nationally with a revolt by its
conservative Tea Party wing.
Christie won votes from Republicans, Democrats and
independents, and in his speech he dwelled heavily on his
philosophy of working with those who voted against him, as well
as allies.
"It is possible to put doing your job first, to put working
together first, to fight for what you believe in yet still stand
by your principles and get something done for the people who
elected you," Christie told hundreds of cheering supporters at
the Asbury Park convention center.
"I know that if we can do this in Trenton, New Jersey, maybe
the folks in Washington, D.C. should tune in their TVs right now
and see how it's done," he added, in what could be seen as a
rebuke to Tea Party Republicans as well as Democrats, whose
difficulty compromising nearly drove the federal government to
default last month.
"That was not an acceptance speech. That was an announcement
speech," CNN analyst Alex Castellanos said after Christie spoke.
The next presidential election is still three years away,
and Christie, while widely expected to run, has not declared he
will do so. The win should let him approach national donors with
confidence.
"Obviously it lets him make a claim that he's the kind of
Republican who can get Democratic and minority votes," said
David Redlawsk, a polling expert and professor of political
science at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey.
Christie was projected the winner, within minutes of the
polls closing, by CNN, CBS and NBC. He was ahead of his
Democratic challenger, state Senator Barbara Buono, by 60
percent to 38 percent, according to late but incomplete results
on NJ.com.
"He speaks his mind. It's not all sound bites, which is
refreshing," said Gregory Christie, of Wall, New Jersey, adding
he was not related to the governor.
"(He can) work well across the aisle," he added. "That's
very important to me."
Christie had the support of 23 percent of Democrats, 52
percent of women, 42 percent of Hispanics and 19 percent of
blacks among likely voters, according to a Monmouth University
poll released on Monday.
"The challenge for Christie is that right now, that's not
necessarily a winning message within the Republican Party,"
Rutgers' Redlawsk said. "The Republican Party still has a battle
to fight within itself between purity and electability."
WORKING ACROSS THE AISLE
A former prosecutor, Christie has been highly visible
working with Democrats, such as newly elected U.S. Senator Cory
Booker, the former mayor of Newark.
He notably praised President Barack Obama last year for his
response to New Jersey's needs after Superstorm Sandy devastated
the state. That gesture, which Christie explained was part of
his job, infuriated many national Republicans who thought it
hurt their presidential candidate, Mitt Romney, days later at
the ballot box.
Christie's popularity has remained high since the storm
swept ashore and caused billions of dollars in damage and
displaced hundreds of thousands of people.
Rutgers' Redlawsk added that another challenge for Christie
will be how his "Jersey attitude" plays nationally. The governor
is known for engaging in shouting matches and hurling insults -
a habit seen as refreshing by his fans and rude by his critics.
"It's hard to know how that's going to play when people
start thinking about the guy being president and talking to
world leaders with whom we might disagree," Redlawsk said.
Christie also is willing to poke fun at himself, making
jokes about his weight, which he struggles with, and appearing
on comedy television shows such as "Saturday Night Live" and
"The Daily Show with Jon Stewart," where he once explained his
penchant for name calling.
"If you are an idiot, I'm going to call you an idiot,"
Christie said. "And if you don't like it, then stop acting like
an idiot."