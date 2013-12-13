NEW YORK Dec 13 New Jersey Governor Chris
Christie announced the resignation of another top appointee on
Friday, amid a growing controversy over the closure of several
access lanes to the George Washington Bridge that Democrats are
calling political payback.
The latest resignation came in the same week a Democratic
group with ties to Hillary Clinton launched a social media
campaign attacking Christie over the bridge flap in what could
be seen as an early skirmish between the two likely contenders
in the 2016 presidential race.
It also came a week after long-time Christie ally, David
Wildstein admitted ordering the lane closures and announced his
resignation from the Port Authority.
At a press conference in Trenton, Christie said he had
accepted the resignation of Bill Baroni, the Deputy Executive
Director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the
bi-state agency that oversees the region's transportation
facilities. His departure after four years "was nothing I hadn't
planned," the governor added.
Christie again denied any involvement in the lane closure
controversy that has become known in New Jersey as "Bridgegate."
The pro-Clinton group, Correct the Record, accused Christie
of not coming clean about his knowledge of the lane shutdowns
over four days in September.
The decision to block off two of three local access ramps to
the George Washington Bridge, which links New Jersey and New
York City, created traffic jams in Fort Lee and angered
commuters.
Democrats accused Christie's Republican supporters at the
Port Authority of closing the lanes as political retribution
against the Democratic mayor of Fort Lee, who had not endorsed
Christie's re-election efforts.
At a hearing on Monday, top Port Authority officials said
the lane shutdowns were enacted during a controversial
last-minute traffic study that had been called by Wildstein.
Democrats in both states had been calling for Baroni's
resignation.
"The hearings on Bridgegate are spotlighting serious
wrongdoing by key members of the Christie administration. I
expect the people and materials recently subpoenaed to tell us
more about what happened and why," New Jersey Democratic State
Committee Chairman John Currie said in a statement.
New Jersey lawmakers on Thursday said they were expanding
the probe and issued seven more subpoenas in the case. Officials
at the Port Authority, including Baroni and Wildstein, have one
week to turn over documents and emails related to the closures.
(Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Gunna Dickson)