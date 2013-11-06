By Edith Honan
NEW YORK Nov 5 Liberal Democrat Bill de Blasio
cruised to victory on Tuesday in the race to succeed New York
Mayor Michael Bloomberg, marking the first time a Democrat has
captured City Hall in two decades.
De Blasio, the city's public advocate, was leading
Republican rival Joe Lhota 73 percent to 24 percent after a
campaign in which he railed against economic inequality in
America's most populous city, with 56 percent of precincts
reporting.
"My fellow New Yorkers: today, you spoke out loudly and
clearly for a new direction in our city, united by a belief that
our city should leave no New Yorker behind," de Blasio told a
gathering of about 2,000 revelers on Tuesday night in Brooklyn.
"The growing inequality we see, the crisis of affordability we
face, it has been decades in the making. But its slow creep upon
this city cannot weaken our resolve."
After promising to close the gap between the rich and poor,
he now faces the challenge of high expectations - keeping crime
at historic lows and reaching a long-overdue wage deal with the
city workers' unions.
The 6-foot-5-inch (1.96-meter) tall de Blasio won a hotly
contested Democratic primary in September by focusing on the
controversial "stop-and-frisk" police tactic endorsed by
Bloomberg and by criticizing the billionaire mayor for presiding
over "two New Yorks" - one rich, one poor.
He also promoted expanding access to pre-kindergarten,
proposing a tax on the city's highest earners to pay for it, and
said he would fight to save community hospitals from closing.
But it was de Blasio's charismatic, biracial family that
offered perhaps the biggest boost.
A campaign ad featuring de Blasio's teenage son, Dante, who
sports a tall Afro, argued that the police department's
stop-and-frisk policy unfairly targets young, black men and was
easily the most discussed ad of the campaign, transforming Dante
into a local celebrity.
"He's the first candidate for mayor in a long time that I'm
actually excited about, excited about him helping to bring the
city together and deal with issues of poverty," voter Russell
Neufeld, 66, a lawyer, said at his polling site in Brooklyn.
'THE ASPIRATIONAL MAYOR'
Alan Siege, an adjunct professor who teaches
entrepreneurship at the City University of New York, said he
voted for de Blasio because of the candidate's message for
equality.
"I think it's good to be a manager," Siege said, speaking of
Lhota's experience. "But you have to have a vision too, and I
think de Blasio has that."
Lhota, who was a deputy mayor under Rudolph Giuliani and
later headed the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, derided
de Blasio as a "socialist" and insisted his opponent would lead
New York back to its dark days of high crime and poor fiscal
management.
In conceding the race on Tuesday night, Lhota congratulated
de Blasio but said the campaign had been a "fight worth having."
"Despite what you might have heard, we are one city," Lhota
said.
Democrats have been locked out of City Hall for two decades
despite holding a 6-to-1 registration advantage over
Republicans.
Despite his decisive win on Tuesday, de Blasio, who grew up
in Boston and served two terms in the City Council, has his work
cut out for him.
The city is forecasting a budget gap of $2.2 billion in the
next financial year and is facing demands for retroactive pay
increases from public sector unions that the current
administration estimates could cost the city $4 billion to $8
billion.
"Bill de Blasio is the aspirational mayor and it is always
hard to measure aspirations," said long-time Democratic
consultant Hank Sheinkopf. "He is the vessel for both the
positive desires and resentments of a large portion of the
city."
"The expectations on him will be very high," Sheinkopf said.