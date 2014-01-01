By Edith Honan
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 1 New York City Mayor-elect Bill
de Blasio, an unabashed liberal who campaigned to keep down
crime and continue the city's prosperity while reducing the gap
between rich and poor, was sworn in at a ceremony at his home
just after midnight.
De Blasio's formal inauguration ceremony will take place at
noon on Wednesday at City Hall, where former U.S. President Bill
Clinton will administer the oath of office using a Bible once
owned by Franklin Delano Roosevelt.
Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who led the city through its
response to the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and the recession six
years later, and whose policies have been credited with making
the city safer, greener and more livable, is leaving City Hall
after 12 years.
Bloomberg plans to take a two-week vacation in Hawaii and
New Zealand with his longtime girlfriend, Diana Taylor. Then,
the billionaire, who has homes in Bermuda and London, has said
he will focus on his charitable foundation, Bloomberg
Philanthropies, and remain active in public health, gun control
and government innovation.
On the campaign trail, de Blasio presented himself as an
anti-Bloomberg, decrying the "tale of two cities" that emerged
as New York shed its reputation, from the 1970s and 1980s, as a
gritty and dangerous place.
After a resounding victory in November with more than 70
percent of the vote, de Blasio has pledged to confront the
affordability gap that has led to those in the middle and at the
bottom of the economic ladder struggling to pay for basic
services such as housing and mass transit.
Over the last decade, as the city prospered, apartment rents
in New York City rose about 44 percent and the cost of a monthly
Metro card jumped 60 percent.
De Blasio has made some major promises, and his critics are
likely to quickly seize on his ability to deliver.
His signature proposal of creating universal access to
pre-Kindergarten and middle school after-school programs depends
on the approval - by state lawmakers and Governor Andrew Cuomo -
of an income tax increase on the city's highest earners.
Cooperation from Albany is far from assured.
De Blasio has also pledged to improve police and community
relations to continue New York's historic drop in crime, as well
as to fight the closure of community hospitals.
While Bloomberg has left the city with no budget deficit for
the current fiscal year, contracts for all of the public sector
unions have expired. In a press conference on Tuesday afternoon,
de Blasio said he hoped to have the new contracts in place
within a year.
De Blasio began his career in government working under David
Dinkins, the city's first black mayor who was elected in 1986
and was the last Democrat to hold the post. In 2000, when former
U.S. first lady Hillary Clinton ran for U.S. senator in New York
state, de Blasio was her campaign manager.
He went on to serve two terms on the New York City Council
and four years ago was elected public advocate - a citywide
office with a budget of just $2 million that is generally seen
as a springboard for the job of mayor.
On Wednesday, the city's new comptroller, Scott Stringer,
and its new public advocate, Letitia James, will also be sworn
in. Both are Democrats and close allies of de Blasio.
