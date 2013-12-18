(Adds comment from union leader, details)
By Edith Honan
NEW YORK Dec 18 New York Mayor Michael
Bloomberg, in his final major policy speech before leaving
office at year's end, on Wednesday warned that a budding U.S.
urban revival is threatened by mushrooming public pension and
health-care costs.
Bloomberg, addressing the Economic Club of New York just two
weeks before his three terms in office are due to end, said the
"golden age of the suburb is over, and it has been replaced by a
new urban renaissance that is re-defining the future."
But he also urged the nation to confront what he said was
the biggest looming crisis facing cities: exploding public
pension and health-care costs.
"It is forcing government into a fiscal straight jacket that
severely limits its ability to provide an effective social
safety net," Bloomberg said. "The costs of today's benefits
cannot be sustained for another generation - not without
inflicting real harm on our citizens, and on our children and
grandchildren."
The mayor, who was elected as a Republican and later gave up
his party affiliation, led the city in the aftermath of the
attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and during the recession that hit six
years later.
He has been credited with making the city safer, greener and
more livable as he pioneered public health and anti-carbon
initiatives that have become models for other cities.
Bloomberg argued that exploding pension costs faced by the
city have limited what it can spend on other priorities such as
affordable housing and called on his successor, Bill de Blasio,
to take up "comprehensive benefit reform."
He also echoed President Dwight Eisenhower's critique of the
"military-industrial complex" by repeatedly criticizing what he
termed the "labor electoral complex."
After the speech, Harry Nespoli, chairperson of the
Municipal Labor Committee, fired back with a statement.
"Unlike the private sector, where workers jump from job to
job and have higher pay, our municipal workers spend their
entire professional lives working for the city knowing that they
will be able to have a secure retirement," he said.
"As Mayor Bloomberg goes off into his retirement, he should
realize that others who have worked just as hard deserve it as
well," Nespoli said.
Bloomberg will be succeeded on Jan. 1 by de Blasio,
currently the city's public advocate. An unabashed liberal who
won in a landslide, de Blasio has vowed to address a gap between
rich and poor that he blames in part on Bloomberg's policies.
As mayor, De Blasio must confront another legacy of the
Bloomberg administration: expired contracts for all public
sector unions that potentially leave the city with a bill that
could top $7 billion, if retroactive wage increases were to be
paid.
On Wednesday, De Blasio named Dean Fuleihan, a long-time
former state legislative budget negotiator and adviser, as his
budget director.
Fuleihan said the first budget of the de Blasio
administration will tackle "economic inequality in our city
head-on," including expanding access to affordable housing and
early education.
(Reporting by Edith Honan; editing by Gunna Dickson)