NEW YORK Dec 23 New Yorkers are largely
optimistic about the city's future as Bill de Blasio prepares to
be sworn in as the next mayor on Jan. 1, according to a poll
released on Monday.
De Blasio, who will take over from Mayor Michael Bloomberg
and will be the first Democrat to lead the city in two decades,
won a resounding victory in November after campaigning to
confront economic inequality, improve police and community
relations and expand access to city services like
pre-kindergarten.
Two-thirds of city voters say they are hopeful about de
Blasio, while nearly six in 10 voters think he will change New
York for the better, the poll by the Marist College Institute
for Public Opinion showed.
"Coming off a huge election victory, expectations are sky
high for what Bill de Blasio will do for the city as mayor," Lee
Miringoff, the poll's director, said.
But he warned: "If de Blasio is evaluated on whether or not
he's able to close the income gap, that's going to be tough."
While de Blasio's favorable rating has slid since the
campaign, more New Yorkers say his "political ideology" is the
right one for the city, the poll found.
In a city where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans
six to one, about half of Republicans say that de Blasio, who
has an unabashedly liberal bent, will do more harm than good as
mayor.
More than seven in 10 black voters and about two-thirds of
Latinos think de Blasio will change the city for the better, but
just under half of white voters share that view.
With just over a week to go before his inauguration, some
political watchers have balked at the pace of de Blasio's
appointments.
While he has made a number of key appointments -- including
Bill Bratton, a veteran law enforcement official, as his next
police commissioner -- other top jobs, including schools
chancellor, remain unfilled.
Meanwhile, Bloomberg, who took office just months after the
attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and has led the city for three terms,
will leave office with a 49 percent approval rating.
Half of voters say they will remember Bloomberg as one of
New York's best mayors or as an above average mayor. Two in 10
rank him as below-average or one of the city's worst mayors,
while three in 10 will remember him as average.
"He was not someone who aroused great passion -- for or
against," Miringoff said of the outgoing mayor. "He was always
more in the middle."
New Yorkers are less set in their views about the city's
next first lady, Chirlane McCray, who will have an office in
City Hall and who de Blasio has said will take an active role in
his administration.
While about half of city voters have a favorable view of
McCray, the other half have never heard of her or are unsure how
to rate her.
