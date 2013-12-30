(Changes 'de Blasio' to lower case in headline.)
NEW YORK Dec 30 New York City's Mayor-elect
Bill de Blasio on Monday named Carmen Farina, a longtime teacher
and administrator, as the next chancellor of the nation's
largest public school system.
Farina, 70, will oversee teachers, implement policy and be
in charge of curriculum for 1.2 million students in New York
City. She will also advise city officials who are negotiating a
new contract with teachers.
"Carmen has worked at nearly every level of this school
system. She knows our students, teachers, principals and parents
better than anyone, and she will deliver progressive change in
our schools that lifts up children in every neighborhood," de
Blasio, who takes office on Jan. 1, said at a news conference.
De Blasio, a Democrat who has pledged to confront economic
inequality, described Farina as a brilliant innovator and said
he hopes to make a "powerful statement" to teachers by naming
someone who rose from their ranks to the position of chancellor.
Farina spent 22 years as an elementary school teacher in
Brooklyn, where she was recruited by the Board of Education to
expand and help implement her successful reading curriculum.
She later became a core curriculum director, a regional
superintendent and a deputy chancellor for teaching and learning
at the Department of Education in 2004, where she developed
strategies to help prepare middle school students for junior
high school.
The daughter of immigrants from Spain, Farina said at the
news conference that she would be an advocate for students for
whom English is a second language.
"True change happens not through mandates and top-down
decision making but through communication, collaboration and
celebrating the successes along the way," said Farina, who has
advised de Blasio on education issues for more than a decade.
"Raising the success rate of our students is the only goal."
Outgoing Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who will leave office on
Dec. 31 after three terms, chose his schools chancellors from
outside the school system. His first chancellor, Joel Klein, had
been a prosecutor with the U.S. Department of Justice.
After Klein's departure, Bloomberg named magazine executive
Cathie Black, though she stepped down after three months on the
job after making a series of blunders that her critics blamed on
her inexperience.
Education has been a signature issue for de Blasio. On the
campaign trail, he pledged, among other things, to push through
a "millionaires tax" on the city's highest earners to pay for
universal access to pre-Kindergarten and after-school programs
for middle schoolers.
