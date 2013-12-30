(Adds background)
By Edith Honan
NEW YORK Dec 30 New York City's Mayor-elect
Bill de Blasio on Monday named Carmen Farina, a longtime teacher
and administrator, as the next chancellor of the nation's
largest public school system.
Farina, 70, takes charge of a system with 1.2 million
students at a time when long-simmering debates over teacher
compensation and discipline and the place of charter schools in
urban education are coming to a head.
Education has been a signature issue for de Blasio. A key
campaign pledge was to push through a "millionaires tax" on the
city's highest earners to pay for universal access to
pre-Kindergarten and after-school programs for middle schoolers.
Whereas outgoing Mayor Michael Bloomberg was often at odds
with the United Federation of Teachers, whose members have been
working without a contract since 2009, de Blasio has indicated
he will take a more collaborative approach and backs offering
retroactive pay increases in a new contract.
In announcing Farina's appointment, de Blasio said he hopes
to make a "powerful statement" to teachers by naming someone who
rose from their ranks to the position of chancellor. Bloomberg
had chosen three chancellors outside the profession.
"Carmen has worked at nearly every level of this school
system. She knows our students, teachers, principals and parents
better than anyone, and she will deliver progressive change in
our schools that lifts up children in every neighborhood," de
Blasio, who takes office on Jan. 1, said at a news conference.
De Blasio, a Democrat who has pledged to confront economic
inequality, described Farina as a brilliant innovator who is
well-equipped to address the achievement gap between white and
minority students in New York schools.
The mayor-elect has been sympathetic to teachers' objections
to semi-public charter schools sharing space with traditional
public schools.
Bloomberg also butted heads with city teachers on how easy
it should be to fire them over poor performance or other issues.
Farina spent 22 years as an elementary school teacher in
Brooklyn, where she was recruited by the Board of Education to
expand and help implement her successful reading curriculum.
She later became a core curriculum director, a regional
superintendent and a deputy chancellor for teaching and learning
in 2004 at the Department of Education, where she developed
strategies to help prepare middle school students for junior
high school.
The daughter of immigrants from Spain, Farina said at the
news conference that she would be an advocate for students for
whom English is a second language.
"True change happens not through mandates and top-down
decision-making but through communication, collaboration and
celebrating the successes along the way," said Farina, who has
advised de Blasio on education issues for more than a decade.
"Raising the success rate of our students is the only goal."
Bloomberg, who leaves office after three terms, chose Joel
Klein, who had been a prosecutor with the U.S. Department of
Justice, as his first chancellor,
He then picked magazine executive Catherine Black, who
stepped down after three months on the job after making a series
of blunders that her critics blamed on her inexperience.
