By Edith Honan
NEW YORK Jan 1 Bill de Blasio was formally
inaugurated as New York City's 109th mayor on Wednesday at a
City Hall ceremony where he promised to take "dead aim" at
closing the affordability gap he has decried as New York's tale
of two cities.
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton administered the oath of
office on a Bible once used by Franklin Delano Roosevelt. The
formal midday service was held hours after De Blasio officially
took office just after midnight on Jan. 1 in a small ceremony at
his home in Brooklyn.
He succeeds Michael Bloomberg, who led the city in the
aftermath of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 and the recession six
years later, and whose policies have been credited with making
the city safer, greener and more livable.
De Blasio, who captured more than 70 percent of the vote
last November, presented himself as an anti-Bloomberg candidate,
decrying the economic inequality that he said has emerged as New
York shed its reputation from the 1970s and 1980s as a gritty
and dangerous place.
Over the last decade, as the city prospered, apartment rents
in New York City rose about 44 percent and the cost of a monthly
Metro Card jumped 60 percent.
In his inaugural address, de Blasio adamantly underlined
that message.
"When I said we would take dead aim at the tale of two
cities, I meant it. And we will do it," de Blasio said. "That
mission - our march towards a fairer, more just, more
progressive place, our march to keep the promise of New York
alive for the next generation - it begins today."
"We won't wait. We'll do it now," de Blasio said as he
ticked off his priorities: expanding the city's paid sick leave
law, forcing large developers to build more affordable housing,
reforming the controversial police tactic of stop-and-frisk that
critics say leads to racial profiling, and offering universal
access to pre-kindergarten and after-school programs.
Indeed, his critics are likely to seize quickly on de
Blasio's ability to deliver on signature proposals.
His pre-kindergarten plan hinges on a tax hike for the
city's highest earners to pay for it that must be approved by
state lawmakers and Governor Andrew Cuomo. Cooperation from
Albany is far from assured.
HAVES AND HAVE-NOTS
Even beyond his ambitious, liberal agenda, de Blasio faces
the day-to-day challenges of running a city of more than 8
million voters. He has just a few months to craft his first
budget and his administration will be tasked with negotiating
new contracts with each of the city's public-sector unions, all
of which have been working under long-expired terms.
A major winter storm is due to hit the city on Thursday,
perhaps offering de Blasio his first major test.
But while Bloomberg often clashed with the City Council and
with more liberal citywide officials, de Blasio will be
surrounded by allies. The city's new comptroller, Scott
Stringer, and its new public advocate, Letitia James, both
echoed de Blasio's theme of confronting inequality.
"The growing gap between the haves and the have-nots
undermines our city and tears at the fabric of our democracy,"
said James, a former city councilwoman who is the first black
woman to be elected to citywide office in New York City.
De Blasio began his career in government working under David
Dinkins, the city's first black mayor who was elected in 1986
and was the last Democrat to hold the post.
In 2000, when former U.S. first lady Hillary Clinton ran for
U.S. senator in New York, de Blasio was her campaign manager.
He went on to serve two terms on the New York City Council
and four years ago was elected public advocate - a citywide
office with a budget of just $2 million that is generally seen
as a springboard for the job of mayor.
Bloomberg, who is leaving City Hall after 12 years, has said
he plans to take a two-week vacation in Hawaii and New Zealand
with his longtime girlfriend, Diana Taylor.
Then, the billionaire, who has homes in Bermuda and London,
has said he will focus on his charitable foundation, Bloomberg
Philanthropies, and remain active in public health, gun control
and government innovation.
