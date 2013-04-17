By Edith Honan
NEW YORK, April 16 Democrat Anthony Weiner, who
resigned from Congress in disgrace two years ago, is weighing a
bid for New York mayor, but a poll released on Tuesday suggests
his political comeback would be an uphill battle.
Only 40 percent of city voters say they would consider
voting for him, while 52 percent said they would not, according
to the NBC New York-Marist poll.
Among Democrats, his chances were slightly higher, with 46
percent saying they were open to a Weiner candidacy and 50
percent opposed to the idea.
Weiner's standing with the public has improved in the two
years since he admitted to sending lewd messages to women and
resigned from his seat in the House representing parts of Queens
and Brooklyn.
He had been considered a front-runner to be the city's next
mayor but when he resigned just a quarter of voters polled
thought he should run for mayor.
The new poll found City Council Speaker Christine Quinn, who
would be the city's first female and lesbian mayor, leads the
field with the support of a quarter of registered Democrats.
Weiner would place second with 15 percent, it found,
followed by City Comptroller John Liu with 12 percent, Public
Advocate Bill de Blasio with 11 percent and former city
comptroller Bill Thompson, also with 11 percent.
"Right now, a Weiner candidacy attracts double-digit support
in the Democratic primary," said Lee Miringoff, director of the
Marist College Institute for Public Opinion. "He makes it even
more difficult for any of the Democratic contenders to reach the
needed 40 percent to avoid a runoff."
Weiner has kept a low profile since leaving office but burst
back onto the political scene in recent days when The New York
Times Magazine published a lengthy article about Weiner and his
wife Huma Abedin, an aide to former U.S. Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton.
Over the weekend, Weiner published a booklet of policy
ideas, including the creation of a single-payer healthcare
system for uninsured and under-insured New Yorkers, using GPS
technology to track sex offenders and expanding ferry service.
He also has promised more media access in coming days.
The poll of 1,127 New York City adults was conducted by
telephone from April 11 through April 15. The margin of error
among registered voters was plus or minus 3.3 percentage points,
and the margin of error among Democrats was plus or minus 4.2
percentage points.