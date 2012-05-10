* Same-sex marriage stance should play well with Hollywood
crowd
* Guest list includes Salma Hayek, Tobey Maguire, Jack Black
* Dave Matthews performs at one of two Seattle fundraisers
By Jeff Mason
SEATTLE, May 10 President Barack Obama drew
cheers and applause for his endorsement of same-sex marriage
during a fundraising spree on Thursday that will culminate in a
multimillion-dollar extravaganza at the home of Hollywood movie
star George Clooney.
Obama's campaign revved up supporters with teases about
Clooney, encouraging fans to donate as little as $3 online for a
chance to dine with the Oscar-winning actor and the president in
Los Angeles.
Excitement over that event, however, predated Obama's
announcement on Wednesday that he believes gay and lesbian
couples should be allowed to marry - a position likely to go
over particularly well with the Hollywood crowd expected to fill
Clooney's Los Angeles residence.
At an earlier fundraiser in Seattle, Obama was applauded
for his line that Americans should be able to succeed no matter
who we are, no matter where you come from, no matter what you
look like, no matter what your last name, no matter who you
love."
The picked up the theme of gay rights again, saying citizens
of Washington state would have a chance to influence the issue.
"Here in Washington you'll have the chance to make your
voice heard on the issue of making sure that everybody,
regardless of sexual orientation, is treated fairly," Obama
said to loud applause.
Washington state lawmakers have passed a bill allowing
same-sex marriage but opponents are pushing for a referendum to
allow voters to decide the matter and are on their way to
gathering enough signatures to get the referendum onto the
ballot.
Obama's support of gay marriage could help boost donations
from supporters in his Democratic base who have been pressing
him to make clear his position, which he had long described as
"evolving."
Obama's Chicago-based campaign released a video about gay
rights and issued an email in the president's name discussing
his decision and encouraging supporters to make a donation.
CLOONEY MANIA
Tickets for the fundraiser at the Oscar-winning actor's
house cost $40,000 and 150 people - including Barbra Streisand,
Salma Hayek, Tobey Maguire and Jack Black - were expected to
attend, a campaign official said. That puts the haul from those
attending at $6 million.
Organizers say the star-studded gala may gross as much as
$15 million overall as a result of the flood of interest from
supporters who gave an average of about $23 each to enter the
online sweepstakes for a last-minute invitation to the dinner, a
source close the event told Reuters.
The winners were Beth Topinka, a science teacher from New
Jersey, and Karen Blutcher, who works at a public utility
company in Florida. Both women were to bring their husbands as
guests to the dinner.
A campaign official would not release the total sum to be
raised from the raffle, saying any projections above $6 million
were speculative.
At his first fundraiser in Seattle, Obama did not address
same-sex marriage in his introductory remarks to a luncheon with
70 supporters who paid $17,900 each to attend. That event was
expected to gross $1.25 million.
Musician Dave Matthews was due to perform at a second and
larger Seattle event, where 1,800 guests paid at least $1,000
per ticket, which could bring in another $1.8 million or more.
Proceeds from all of the fundraisers will go to Obama's campaign
as well as Democratic party funds.
Obama has spent months raising money for his re-election to
build a huge war chest to fight the presumed Republican
presidential nominee, Mitt Romney, in an election on Nov. 6.
