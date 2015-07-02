(New throughout, adds Obama remarks)
By Jeff Mason
LA CROSSE, Wisconsin, July 2 President Barack
Obama ripped the policies of Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker and
poked fun at the large crop of Republican presidential
candidates on Thursday, injecting himself into the race to find
his successor in 2016.
The Democratic president, who had largely avoided weighing
in on the 2016 campaign, basked in a recent set of victories
over his healthcare law, gay marriage and trade, and launched
broadsides at the growing number of Republicans entering the
race to succeed him in office.
"We've got some healthy competition in the Democratic Party,
but I've lost count of how many Republicans are running for this
job," Obama quipped in a campaign-style event.
"They'll have enough for an actual 'Hunger Games,'" he said,
referring to the popular fight-to-the-death young adult novels.
Though he did not mention Walker by name, Obama clearly had
him in mind. The two men met at the airport where Air Force One
landed, shaking hands and chatting amiably.
But in his speech, Obama panned the tax cuts that Walker
pushed through in Wisconsin. The president praised the
neighboring state of Minnesota, where the jobless rate is lower,
and where a Democratic governor has increased taxes but raised
the minimum wage and expanded early childhood education.
He also criticized Walker's challenge to the collective
bargaining process for most public unions in Wisconsin.
"We have to protect and not attack a worker's right to
organize," he said.
Walker is expected to announce his presidential candidacy on
July 13, bringing the number of Republicans in the race to 15.
"Over the next year and a half, you're going to hear a lot of
pitches from a lot of people, they're going to deny that any
progress has been made," Obama said about the candidates.
"They're going to be making a whole bunch of stuff up."
Republicans dismissed the president's remarks.
"It's no surprise all President Obama has left are partisan
attacks after spending the last six and a half years presiding
over the weakest economic recovery in modern history and a
declining middle class," said Michael Short, spokesman for the
Republican National Committee.
Obama's visit put some political punch into his push to make
nearly 5 million more American workers eligible for overtime
pay, a policy popular with unions.
Early in his tenure as governor in 2011, Walker burnished
his conservative credentials by pushing for a law to limit
collective-bargaining rights of public-sector employees. He
survived a union-backed recall election in 2012.
Labor unions are a traditional ally of Obama, a Democrat,
though that relationship was tested in June in Congress in a
struggle over international trade.
Carrying the overtime-rule fight into Wisconsin gave Obama a
chance to mend fences with unions, which last month
unsuccessfully opposed his quest for "fast-track" power to craft
a proposed 12-nation Pacific Rim trade treaty.
(Additional reporting by Roberta Rampton, Megan Casella and
Emily Stephenson; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh, Tom Brown and
David Gregorio)