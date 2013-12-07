WASHINGTON Dec 7 President Barack Obama,
battered by weeks of turmoil over the malfunctioning
HealthCare.Gov website, turned to a fresh item on his agenda on
Saturday as he pressured Republicans in Congress to extend
benefits for jobless Americans.
It was a sign Obama may be slowly turning the corner from
one of the worst crises of his five years in office, emerging
bruised and weakened from the troubled rollout of his signature
healthcare law, even as big challenges remain.
"For decades, Congress has voted to offer relief to
job-seekers - including when the unemployment rate was lower
than it is today," Obama said in his weekly address. "But now
that economic lifeline is in jeopardy." The unemployment
benefits expire at year's end.
Attending memorial services in South Africa next week for
late South African President Nelson Mandela and then launching
into holiday season festivities will also allow for a change of
subject from the healthcare controversy.
Obama was buoyed too by news on Friday that the U.S. jobless
rate hit a five-year low of 7.0 percent.
But Republicans say the glitch-prone HealthCare.gov website
is only a manifestation of a deeply flawed healthcare law in
which many more Americans stand to see health insurance plans
canceled and to encounter sticker shock when they sign up for
Obamacare.
"So by canceling your insurance, despite a promise to let
you keep your plan, the Obama administration is essentially
saying it knows what's best for you and your family," said
Republican Representative Renee Ellmers of North Carolina in her
party's weekly address.
The healthcare law, which was passed in 2010, aims to make
affordable healthcare insurance available to millions of people
who have no coverage.
The Obama administration's next challenge is convincing
hundreds of thousands of Americans needing insurance by Jan. 1
to give the website a try before Dec. 23. Officials must make
sure the site can support the traffic, and fix problems on the
back end where the website transfers enrollment information to
insurance companies.
"The website was always going to get fixed," said Republican
strategist Scott Reed. "But the looming problem are the
thousands of people who have been dropped from their healthcare
because of this government-run solution. That's what's starting
to build up out there as a tidal wave."
'NOT ALL FIXED YET'
While senior White House aides are cautiously optimistic
that improvements to the website are removing many of the
glitches, they know the problems are far from over.
"Things are better because we're making that thing work,"
said a senior official. "It's not all fixed yet."
Obama's job approval rating remains low, taking a hit from
the healthcare woes and the earlier budget battle with
congressional Republicans that led to a government shutdown and
a close brush with a debt default.
The latest Reuters/Ipsos poll put Obama's approval rating at
38 percent, against 55 percent who disapprove, among the lowest
rankings of his presidency.
Ipsos pollster Julia Clark said a recent White House foreign
policy achievement, an interim deal aimed at containing Iran's
nuclear program, was not registering in the polls.
"It's not a great approval number and things like Iran don't
resonate enough for the American people to fuel a recovery," she
said.
In a sign he wants to show his agenda has not been stalled
by healthcare, Obama has taken on a new tone. After frequent
apologies for the website's woes, he no longer dwells on them in
his public remarks, giving them only a brief mention before
emphasizing the broader benefits of the law.
He cites the numbers of Americans being helped by gaining
access to free mammograms or saving on prescription drugs.
"It is these numbers - not the ones in any poll - that will
ultimately determine the fate of this law," he said in a speech
on Wednesday that focused on income inequality and other items
on his economic agenda.
Democratic lawmakers, who have often felt slighted by the
Obama White House, credit his team with extensive outreach over
the healthcare law, but there are lingering strains.
Many Democrats remain frustrated the administration was not
more prepared when the website rolled out on Oct. 1 and they
worry about the "back-end" problems with the site.
Representative Carol Shea-Porter, a New Hampshire Democrat,
voiced her concerns at a Tuesday meeting on Capitol Hill where
Obama administration officials updated lawmakers on the
healthcare developments.
"They do understand that time is running out and people want
to know exactly what it's going to look like on Jan. 1. I know
that they're speaking in good faith and that they're working
very hard on it."
Representative Jim McGovern, a Massachusetts Democrat, said
he believed Obama's job approval rating would rise once the
HealthCare.gov site improves.
Democrats need that to happen to improve their prospects in
congressional elections next November, when they will be seeking
to keep control of the Senate and regain a majority in the House
of Representatives.
"We've had a rough couple of weeks with the bad rollout of
the Affordable Care Act," said McGovern. "But I think things are
changing on that."
