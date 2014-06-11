WASHINGTON, June 11 U.S. House of Representatives Republican leader Eric Cantor will hold a press conference at 4:30 pm Eastern time (2030 GMT) on Wednesday following his defeat in a primary, his office said.

Cantor, a seven-term congressman from Virginia, plans to step down as majority leader, a House aide said earlier on Wednesday. The press conference will follow a meeting of House Republicans at the U.S. Capitol. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)