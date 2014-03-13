By Gabriel Debenedetti
| WASHINGTON, March 13
WASHINGTON, March 13 Democratic senate leader
Harry Reid delivered his latest attack on billionaire
industrialists Charles and David Koch, saying they were trying
to buy the American political system by funding conservative and
libertarian candidates in midterm elections.
Reid, 74, repeatedly used the word "radical" to decry the
influence on U.S. politics of the Kochs in a speech to the U.S.
Senate on Thursday. The brothers spent over $100 million on the
2012 elections and continue to pour money into races for the
November midterms in which control of Congress is at stake.
The Nevada senator's bitter jabs appeared to reflect
concerns among Democratic leaders over the Kochs' big spending
at a time when polls show displeasure over President Barack
Obama's healthcare overhaul hurting his ratings, and those of
other Democrats.
"These are two oil barons, and they're trying to rig the
political system to favor the rich and especially favor
themselves," Reid said, marking at least the seventh time in
recent weeks he has gone after the Kochs in public.
Through a network of advocacy groups - most prominently
Americans For Prosperity (AFP) - the Kochs have put out a range
of television and Internet advertisements bashing Democratic
House and Senate candidates who support the healthcare law known
as Obamacare.
AFP and other Koch groups have spent more than $30 million
in this election cycle. Reid's speech was part of a Democratic
push to fight back by casting the Koch brothers as villains.
The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) has
launched a campaign claiming the Republican Party is "addicted
to Koch" (pronounced "coke"). The committee has promised to
aggressively point out when Koch-backed ads are discredited and
to create Web ads and a social media push.
"Senator Reid knows that Republicans are going to pay a
price in 2014 for their unshakeable allegiance to the Koch
brothers by pushing an agenda that is good for billionaires and
bad for almost everyone else in the country," DSCC spokesman
Justin Barasky said.
"If the Kochs get their way, they will buy a U.S. Senate
that wants to end Medicare as we know it and wants to dismantle
Social Security. That's a huge problem for the country."
Democrats have begun releasing television ads targeting the
Koch brothers, whom Forbes lists as each having a net worth of
about $40 billion.
Senate Majority PAC, a Democratic group, put out an ad in
Louisiana criticizing the Kochs' spending in that state's Senate
race. Alaska Senator Mark Begich, another Democrat targeted in
Koch-sponsored ads, attacked the brothers in a television spot
of his own.
Robert Tappan, a spokesman for Koch Industries, fired back
at Reid on Thursday, casting the senator as a man who "sounds
desperate to keep his job."
Reid is up for election for a sixth six-year term in 2016.
Many Republicans are hoping that Nevada's popular governor,
Brian Sandoval, will challenge him.
"Like most Americans, we believe his conduct is beneath his
office, and his statements about us are false," Tappan said.
"For the sitting majority leader to go out on the floor of
the Senate and single out two individuals and try to demonize
them because they're exercising their First Amendment rights ...
we find that very, very troubling," he added.
DEMOCRATS' BILLIONAIRE "HYPOCRISY"
Democrats' concerns about the influx of major out-of-state
donations influencing congressional races were exacerbated on
Tuesday when Republican David Jolly won a special election over
Democrat Alex Sink in Florida's 13th District.
Both parties and their supporters spent millions of dollars
on the race, which was widely seen as an early sign of
Democrats' election vulnerability on Obamacare.
For months, Democratic leaders have urged major donors to
step up their contributions for the midterm elections. They are
concerned Republicans are more focused on the midterms than
Democratic donors, who may be looking ahead to 2016, when former
secretary of state Hillary Clinton may run for president.
Obama has asked donors to contribute more in a series of
fundraisers. Billionaire hedge fund manager Tom Steyer has
pledged to spend as much as $100 million on the midterm
elections, focusing on candidates who favor plans to curb
climate change.
On Thursday, Republicans seized on such efforts in chiding
Democrats over Reid's comments about the Kochs. Republican
National Committee spokesman Jahan Wilcox pointed to a series of
recent speeches by Senate Democrats on climate change, remarks
that many Republicans saw as a nod to Steyer.
"The hypocrisy of the Senator Reid knows no end, because a
few days ago he rented out the chamber so Democrats could curry
favor with liberal billionaire Tom Steyer," Wilcox said.
(Additional reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by David
Lindsey and Andrew Hay)