(Adds reaction, background)
By Susan Heavey
WASHINGTON, March 27 U.S. Senate Democratic
leader Harry Reid said on Friday he will not seek re-election
next year, leaving Congress after 30 years and complicating
Democrats' efforts to retake control of the Senate in 2016.
Reid, who represents Nevada, said in a video message his
decision to retire was not due to a recent exercise accident or
his party's loss of control of the chamber in the November
congressional elections.
"The job of minority leader of the United States Senate is
just as important as being the majority leader," Reid, 75, said
in the video, posted to YouTube. "It gives you so much
opportunity to do good things for this country. And that's what
I am focused on."
Reid, a former amateur boxer who represented Nevada in the
Senate and House of Representatives, peppered his farewell
message with sports metaphors, and vowed to keep fighting for
his party in his remaining 22 months in office.
In January, an accident while exercising left him with
broken ribs and facial bones. Despite surgery, he said soon
afterward that his 2016 re-election plans were "off and
running."
On Friday, Reid said while it had nothing to do with his
decision to leave, the accident gave him time to ponder
Democrats' future.
"We have to make sure that the Democrats take control of the
Senate again," he said in the video, adding re-election
resources can now be used instead on other Senate Democrats.
The Democrats hold 44 seats in the Senate. Republicans hold
54 seats and independents two.
However, Reid's decision could complicate Democrats' efforts
to retake control of the U.S. Senate in 2016 elections. He had a
tough re-election fight in 2010.
Democrats who might seek to replace Reid as their party
leader in the Senate could include Illinois Senator Dick Durbin
New York Senator Chuck Schumer, who currently hold the No. 2 and
No. 3 leadership positions. Other senior Democrats, such as
Senator Patty Murray of Washington, could also be in contention.
"He's so respected by our caucus for his strength, his
legislative acumen, his honesty and his determination," Schumer
said in a statement.
Reid won the job of majority leader in 2007, serving as
Democratic President Barack Obama's point man in the Senate,
helping to secure congressional passage of Obama's 2010
signature healthcare law despite fierce Republican opposition.
His leadership was re-examined after Democrats lost the
Senate. Senate Democrats voted in January to keep Reid as their
leader but some voiced frustration at his tactics and Senate
gridlock. The party expanded the leadership to include Senator
Elizabeth Warren to bolster its appeal to liberals and the
middle class.
Reid Friday warned Republicans, including Senate Majority
Leader Mitch McConnell, that he did not intend to spend his
remaining time quietly: "My friend Senator McConnell, don't be
too elated."
The two have faced strained relations, causing major
legislation to languish as they traded blame. In 2012, McConnell
called Reid "the worst leader in the Senate ever."
(Additional reporting by Richard Cowan and Susan Cornwell;
Editing by Doina Chiacu and W Simon)