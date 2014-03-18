By Gabriel Debenedetti
WASHINGTON, March 18 A year after a party review
urged Republicans to embrace immigration reform to attract
Hispanic voters and boost support, the party finds itself
banking on the unpopularity of Obamacare for success in
November's congressional elections.
Republican leaders insist they have made progress reaching
out to Hispanics, who helped propel President Barack Obama and
other Democrats to victory in the 2012 election.
That effort has been complicated, however, by the refusal of
Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives to take up
comprehensive immigration reform legislation that many think
could help swing Hispanics towards the party.
As campaigning heats up for the November elections,
Republicans now see public disaffection with Obamacare, along
with the president's low approval numbers, as their key to
keeping control of the House and retaking the Senate from
Democrats.
Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus voiced
confidence on Tuesday that voter displeasure with Obamacare
would make 2014 a "tsunami-type election."
Republicans tend to do better in midterm elections, when
voters are traditionally older and whiter, than in years with
presidential elections, when Democratic-leaning minorities and
young people turn out to vote in greater numbers.
Republican leaders believe they are expanding their
electoral map by fielding potentially competitive candidates for
such Democratic Senate seats as Colorado and New Hampshire.
Concerned Democrats are urging big-money donors to contribute to
this year's campaign, instead of looking ahead to the 2016
presidential election.
Democratic National Committee Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz
brushed off Republican predictions of big wins in November.
"I really hope that my counterpart remains bullish and
believes Democrats are in the dumps," said Wasserman Schultz, a
Democratic representative from Florida. "They were predicting up
to hours before the polls closed on election day in 2012 that we
would be inaugurating President Mitt Romney, too. So their
prediction accuracy isn't exactly on the mark as of late."
MINORITY OUTREACH
Priebus said Republicans had made great strides on some
recommendations from its 2013 Growth and Opportunity Project,
dubbed the "autopsy" report on the party's outlook following
their 2012 defeat in the presidential race. Those efforts
include spending tens of millions of dollars on efforts to catch
up to Democrats on voter data and technology programs.
Priebus acknowledged the party had work to do on addressing
the immigration issue as it seeks to enhance its appeal to the
fast-growing Hispanic electorate.
"I think that we do need to tackle this issue. I think there
is a general agreement within the party that needs to happen,
but there is not agreement as to what, exactly, that package
needs to look like," Priebus told a Christian Science
Monitor-hosted breakfast.
Republican leaders had believed that passing immigration
reform in 2013 or 2014 could help the party seem friendlier to
minority voters after a 2012 election that saw Romney cite the
"47 percent of the people who are dependent upon government,
who believe that they are victims."
A comprehensive immigration reform bill that passed the
Democratic-controlled Senate in June 2013 has stalled in the
Republican-controlled House. Republican lawmakers have cited
deep divisions in the party over the issue, including granting
legal status to 11 million undocumented immigrants.
Wasserman Schultz also rejected the Republican talk of
progress on swaying minority voters, saying that Democratic
positions resonate with Hispanics even beyond the immigration
issue.
She also pointed to a series of statements by Republican
officials seen by some as offensive to minorities, including
Wisconsin Republican Representative Paul Ryan's comment last
week that "we have got this tailspin of culture, in our inner
cities in particular, of men not working" - a statement critics
saw as aimed at blacks.
Democrats maintain their edge in using voter data and
technology to mobilize supporters, Wasserman Schultz added,
noting the DNC was investing in improving its programs.
She said Democrat Terry McAuliffe's victory last year in the
Virginia governor's race showcased Democrats' organizing
advantage.
(Editing by Peter Cooney and Andrew Hay)