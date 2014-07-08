WASHINGTON, July 8 The U.S. Republican Party's
national convention to nominate a presidential candidate in 2016
will likely be held in Cleveland, the Republican National
Committee said on Tuesday.
The site selection panel chose Cleveland over finalist
Dallas, and the full committee is expected to approve the choice
in August. Democrats have yet to choose a site for their own
convention.
Cleveland is in the influential swing state of Ohio. No
candidate has won the presidency without winning Ohio since
1960.
Dallas is in heavily Republican Texas, which also hosted the
Republican convention in 1992. That year the event was in
Houston.
(Reporting by Gabriel Debenedetti; Editing by Doina Chiacu)