By Gabriel Debenedetti
WASHINGTON, July 8 The U.S. Republican Party's
national convention to nominate a presidential candidate in 2016
will likely be held in Cleveland, the Republican National
Committee said on Tuesday.
The site selection panel chose Cleveland over finalist
Dallas, and the full committee is expected to approve the choice
in August. Democrats have yet to choose a site for their own
convention.
Cleveland is in the influential swing state of Ohio. No
candidate has won the presidency without winning Ohio since
1960, and Republicans will likely depend on the state once again
as they seek to reclaim the White House in 2016.
"As goes Ohio, so goes the presidential race," RNC Chairman
Reince Priebus said when he announced the selection on Fox News.
Republicans held their 2012 event in Tampa, Florida, just
before the Democrats' confab in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Republican nominee Mitt Romney lost Florida that November, while
President Barack Obama, a Democrat, failed to secure North
Carolina's electoral votes.
Priebus said Republicans were very interested in improving
the party's standing in Ohio.
"It's something we've invested a lot of money in," he said.
Cities bidding to host the convention promoted their
financing plans, as well as hotel and transportation options.
Political conventions draw tens of thousands of visitors who
pour millions of dollars into the local economy.
Before they were eliminated, other contenders to host the
Republican event included Ohio's Cincinnati and Columbus, as
well as Las Vegas, Phoenix, Kansas City, Missouri, and Denver.
Democrats have yet to choose a site for their own
convention, but they have narrowed their options to Cleveland
and Columbus in Ohio, Brooklyn, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix,
and Birmingham, Alabama.
