By Andy Sullivan
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 20 Republicans counting on an
unpopular president and a favorable electoral landscape to help
them win control of the U.S. Senate could have another asset
this year - stronger candidates who are less likely to say
embarrassing things.
As the months-long primary season nears its end, Republican
leaders appear to have achieved their goal of producing more
disciplined Senate candidates who can avoid the kind of campaign
blunders that cost the party winnable races in 2010 and 2012.
Candidates backed by the party's establishment and business
allies secured Republican Senate nominations in states like
North Carolina, Colorado and Arkansas that will be hotly
contested in November, in some cases beating out rivals backed
by the insurgent Tea Party movement.
Tea Party challengers also failed to unseat any of the 12
sitting Republican senators who are up for re-election.
The Republican establishment celebrated another victory on
Tuesday when their preferred candidate, former Alaska Attorney
General Dan Sullivan, won the nomination to oppose Democratic
Senator Mark Begich. Sullivan beat two other contenders,
including one endorsed by home-state Tea Party hero Sarah Palin.
The results have left Republicans upbeat about their
prospects in the Nov. 4 elections, when they need to pick up six
seats from Democrats to win control of the 100-seat chamber.
"It's the best recruiting class in decades," said Rob
Engstrom of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which has spent at
least $15 million to back business-friendly candidates this
cycle.
Many forecasters now give Republicans a slightly
better-than-even chance of winning control of the Senate. They
are heavily favored to pick up open Democratic seats in South
Dakota, Montana and West Virginia, and six other competitive
races will be fought in conservative-leaning states that
President Barack Obama lost when he ran for re-election in 2012.
Obama isn't likely to be much help for Democrats. His
approval ratings have not topped 50 percent since early 2013,
and vulnerable incumbents like Colorado Senator Mark Udall have
been avoiding him on the campaign trail.
But a favorable political environment is no guarantee of
success, as Republicans have found in recent elections.
"One of the things we heard after 2012 is candidate quality
matters," said Brad Dayspring, communications director of the
National Republican Senatorial Committee, which ran a "candidate
school" for hopefuls to bring them up to speed on policy issues
and anticipated Democratic lines of attack.
That's a contrast to 2010 and 2012, when undisciplined
candidates doomed the party's chances of winning the Senate.
Republican candidate Christine O'Donnell lost the Delaware
Senate race in 2010 after proclaiming she was "not a witch."
In 2012, Todd Akin lost Missouri after asserting victims of
"legitimate rape" had the ability to block a pregnancy. Richard
Mourdock saw his lead wither away in Indiana after saying a
pregnancy resulting from rape was something "God intended to
happen."
Those comments also hurt Republicans in other races, as
Democrats used them to argue the party was out of touch with
mainstream voters.
"One thing Democrats were really good at was taking the Todd
Akins and Richard Mourdocks and Christine O'Donnells of the
world and using them to infect other Senate campaigns," said
Jennifer Duffy, an analyst with the nonpartisan Cook Political
Report.
This year, Republican Senate candidates with a flair for
controversy won't be on the ballot in November.
U.S. Representative Paul Broun, who called biological
evolution and the Big Bang theory "lies straight from the pit of
Hell" finished a distant fourth in the Georgia Senate primary in
May. Milton Wolf, a radiologist who joked about gunshot victims
on Facebook, fell short in his bid to unseat Kansas Senator Pat
Roberts earlier this month.
Chris McDaniel, a Tea Party favorite who made sexually
suggestive comments about Hispanic women on a radio show,
narrowly lost a challenge to Mississippi Senator Thad Cochran.
Meanwhile, Democrats have been playing defense in Iowa after
their nominee Bruce Braley drew negative attention for
threatening to sue a neighbor over unfenced chickens and
disparaging the farm state's senior senator, Republican Charles
Grassley, as a "farmer from Iowa who never went to law school."
Democrats say Senate candidates backed by the Republican
establishment are no sure bet, having lost in recent years in
Montana, North Dakota, Wisconsin and Virginia.
This year, Republicans like Tom Cotton in Arkansas and Corey
Gardner in Colorado will have to explain their votes in the
House of Representatives on contraception, farm policy and other
issues that could alienate a statewide electorate, said Matt
Canter of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.
"What makes a candidate loved by the Republican
establishment is sometimes the thing that makes them detested by
voters," Canter said.
Still, Republicans like their chances.
"At the end of the day, this all comes down to product. The
product out there, the candidates, are of much stronger caliber
than in previous election cycles," said Paul Lindsay, spokesman
for American Crossroads, a Republican "Super PAC" that has spent
at least $5.7 million in political races so far this year.
(Reporting by Andy Sullivan; Editing by John Whitesides and
Cynthia Osterman)