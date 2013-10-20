WASHINGTON Oct 20 A week after U.S. Senate
leaders brokered a bipartisan spending deal to reopen the U.S.
government and stave off a potentially disastrous default on
American debt, Reuters will host several key players in the
budget dispute as part of its annual Washington Summit.
The Summit, to be held Monday through Thursday, will feature
roundtable discussions with some of the newsmakers who have
dominated the headlines in Washington recently. They include
Texas Senator Ted Cruz, the first-term Republican whose fiery
defense of the unsuccessful efforts to use a government shutdown
to force changes in President Barack Obama's healthcare overhaul
made Cruz one of the most provocative figures in the nation's
capital.
The Summit will touch on the recent debt and spending
crisis, the shaky rollout of "Obamacare" and conservative
Republicans' attempts to undermine the law, the future of
financial regulation and Obama's foreign policy and use of war
powers.
Other guests scheduled for the Reuters Washington Summit
include longtime Arizona Senator John McCain, a vocal critic of
Cruz's tactics and the 2008 Republican nominee for president, as
well as Maryland Congressman Chris Van Hollen, the top Democrat
on the House Budget Committee and a rising star in the
Democratic Party.
The Summit will include discussions about the influence in
Congress of compromise-resistant Tea Party Republicans such as
Cruz, and whether the recent showdown weakened that movement.
With guest Bruce Josten, executive vice president for
government affairs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Summit
will examine how the landscape is changing for business
interests that are seeking to influence Congress.
Josten, the Chamber's top lobbyist, helped lead the business
group's efforts to encourage lawmakers to end the 16-day
government shutdown. The Chamber, traditionally aligned with
Republicans, has found itself in a standoff against smaller
conservative groups that now have unprecedented influence over
the party's right wing.
Another summit guest, Mary Kay Henry, president of the
Service Employees International Union, will discuss how labor is
responding to Obamacare and her union's efforts to promote the
law.
Financial regulation and consumer protection remain on the
front lines of debate in Washington, and the Reuters Summit will
include a discussion with Richard Cordray, the first director of
the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
Cordray, a former Ohio attorney general, has emerged as a
central figure in the financial regulation battle that has
consumed the worlds of banking and lobbying as the U.S. economy
continues to recover from the financial crisis.
Obama's foreign policy and his reluctance to attack Syria
without an endorsement from Congress also will be on the
summit's agenda.
The summit will feature roundtable discussions with Ben
Rhodes, Obama's deputy national security adviser for strategic
communications, and Elliott Abrams, a longtime diplomat who
served in the administrations of Republican presidents Ronald
Reagan and George W. Bush.
Rhodes' appearance comes as the White House is navigating
difficult situations in Syria and Iran, as well as managing the
fallout from the revelations of the National Security
Administration's surveillance of Americans.