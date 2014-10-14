Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney stands on stage with his wife Ann after he delivered his concession speech during his election night rally in Boston, Massachusetts, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files

The wife of 2012 Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney said he is strongly disinclined to mount a bid for the White House in 2016 but stopped short of ruling it out, the Los Angeles Times reported.

"Done," the newspaper quoted Ann Romney as saying in response to a question about the possibility of her husband seeking the presidency a third time, including a failed bid in 2008.

"Completely. Not only Mitt and I are done, but the kids are done," the newspaper late on Monday quoted her as saying, referring to their five sons. "Done. Done. Done."

When asked if she might encourage her husband to run again or whether she would support him if he did, she said that she had not "been pushed to that point mentally," the newspaper reported.

In the months following Romney's 2012 loss to President Barack Obama, he flatly ruled out another run. Since then, however, he has taken a more nuanced position, telling the New York Times Magazine last month: "We'll see what happens."

A Romney run would depend on whether any of the current crop of potential Republican candidates emerge from the field. Announcements are expected to begin shortly after the Nov. 4 elections and continue well into 2015.

Possible contenders include former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and Senators Marco Rubio of Florida, Rand Paul of Kentucky and Ted Cruz of Texas.

(Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky in New Orleans; editing by Gunna Dickson)